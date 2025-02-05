Caddick wins £43m contract for Digbeth Regeneration Scheme

Caddick is building its placemaking pipeline in Birmingham with its appointment to deliver the first phase of Cole Waterhouse’s flagship regeneration project, Upper Trinity Street in Digbeth.

The 182,986 sq. ft residential project inaugurates a wider regeneration of the Upper Trinity Street scheme in Digbeth, and will comprise 211 apartments in total, 115 of which will be one-bedroom and 96 two-bedroom apartments. Construction will commence imminently following demolition and enabling works by Caddick.

Caddick’s contract will include the design and build of the apartments, amenities space, external works and the development of a shared courtyard area, as well as management and fit-out. Due for completion in Spring 2027, the development spans three individual blocks, the tallest of which is 10 storeys high.

Ray O’Sullivan, Regional Managing Director for Caddick Construction Midlands, comments: “Cole Waterhouse has visualised an ambitious and impressive masterplan to create a thriving creative and cultural hub at Upper Trinity Street, and we’re proud to have been appointed to bring this vision to life in phase one. Caddick has built its extensive expertise delivering high-quality residential projects across the North, and as we take on new and exciting projects in the Midlands, we look forward to bringing our skillset to Upper Trinity Street for our valued client, Cole Waterhouse.”

Damian Flood, CEO at Cole Waterhouse commented: “Entering into a contract with Caddick enables us to undertake this exciting project with Taurus, Housing Growth Partnership and BGO. This is our first Joint Venture with the professional team at Housing Growth Partnership and we are all excited to bring forward the first phase of UTS, which will be one of the catalysts for the further regeneration of Digbeth, demonstrating our confidence in delivering much needed housing in this key part of the City.”

The project marks Caddick’s second major regeneration development in the Midlands, adding to the nearby Port Loop scheme, which has seen Caddick build 58 new-build apartments on behalf of Urban Splash and Places for People.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals