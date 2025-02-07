Thakeham receives outline planning approval for Bookham development

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has secured outline planning approval for a development on Land North West of Preston Farm in Bookham, Surrey from Mole Valley District Council’s Planning Committee.

Land North West of Preston Farm has received a resolution to grant outline planning permission for up to 200 new net zero carbon one to four-bedroom homes, 40% of which will be affordable in compliance with planning policy, and a new community centre. Each sustainable home is planned to have features including dedicated electric vehicle charging points and secure cycle storage.

Targeting an onsite biodiversity net gain of over 20%, the development will feature landscaping and new planting to create approximately 45 acres of open space and a new country park that will be open to the wider community. Additional landscaping will also take place around existing lakes to improve blue space. A reserved matters application will be made in due course further detailing the development’s layout, design and landscaping.

Tristan Robinson, Thakeham’s Director of External Affairs, said: “After undertaking a comprehensive public consultation process for Land North West of Preston Farm, we are pleased to receive backing from Mole Valley District Council. The scheme includes 40% affordable housing – something urgently needed locally – and significant new public open spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

Land North West of Preston Farm lies on the western settlement edge of Bookham, which is made up of the two historic settlements of Great Bookham and Little Bookham. The site is strategically located close to Leatherhead, Guildford and Dorking, with easy access to the M25, M25/A3 junction and Bookham railway station.

