Cala Homes announces new Southern division

Major homebuilder Cala has launched a new business division, Cala Southern, as part of its growth strategy across the South of England.

Cala Southern will spearhead the company’s westward expansion, enhancing Cala’s presence in Dorset, Hampshire and Southern Wiltshire, to meet strong demand for high-quality housing. The new division will also manage Cala’s existing live sites in these counties, including Winchester, Wimborne and Fordingbridge, previously overseen by Cala Thames.

Cala Southern will be led by incoming managing director Rod Martin who brings a wealth of experience to the role having worked across the housebuilding sector for almost 25 years, including in leadership positions at Taylor Wimpey and Redrow.

This year, Cala Southern will deliver 400 homes, with plans to increase this to over 500 homes annually by 2028. The division’s new headquarters in Winchester will open in March, and the region will support around 90 new direct roles so far, and hundreds more jobs through subcontractor partners and the supply chain.

Kevin Whitaker, CEO of Cala Group commented: “Our strategy to expand Cala’s presence in the South West of England has taken a significant step forward. The expertise within our team and success of our high-quality, sustainable homes across England, have given us the confidence to invest in Cala Southern.”

“Cala is well-positioned to achieve our goal of building over 4,000 homes by 2029, across the Group. Aligned with this ambition, our teams throughout the UK are proactively looking to invest in sites with and without planning permission, for both short-term and future development. They have the skill and financial backing to unlock potential across the full range of planning and development opportunities.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Rod to the Cala Southern business. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the local market and our customer profile will further strengthen our team as they continue to invest in opportunities across the new patch.”

Rod Martin, Managing Director of Cala Southern added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Cala at such an exciting time as we announce the launch of the Southern division. The business is already in a strong position, with 1,800 homes in the pipeline to be delivered between now and 2028.”

“We will soon be opening our new head office in Winchester, which will perfectly position Cala to further capitalise on markets across Dorset, Hampshire and southern Wiltshire. We are focused on building on Cala’s success in the region to date and look forward to forging new relationships as we further expand the business.”

Cala has a long-term plan for growth in England. The strategic decision to launch Cala Southern has been accelerated by the strong performance of Cala’s Thames division, which completed over 560 homes and delivered over £225m turnover in 2024. Cala Thames aims to deliver more than 1,800 homes in prime residential locations in Surrey, Berkshire and central Wiltshire by 2028.

For more information about Cala Southern visit: www.cala.co.uk/southernland

