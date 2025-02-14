Housebuilder experiences ‘unprecedented interest’ as first show home event fully booked

Award-winning housebuilder, Spitfire Homes, recently hosted a fully booked launch event for prospective buyers to view its highly-anticipated show home at Maybank, a collection of design-led new properties in Halesowen.

New data from Zoopla has revealed the housing market has made the strongest start to a year since 2022, with new sales agreed increasing by 12% year-on-year.

Located at the former Sandvik HQ, the new West Midlands address includes a range of 61 two-to four-bedroom homes, plus two one-bedroom maisonettes, and first occupations are set from Spring 2025. All properties at Maybank include energy-efficient air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and electric vehicle charging points, all as standard.

In addition to retaining existing woodland, Spitfire is planning to plant a number of trees and enhance green areas to encourage wildlife and preserve the natural environment.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “We have seen unprecedented levels of interest at Maybank since acquiring the site in 2023, and the opening of the new show home marks a significant and exciting milestone for the collection.

“Our database has been consistently growing and there was a real sense of anticipation ahead of the opening weekend, with a number of customers having already visited show homes at our other collections across the Midlands to experience the Spitfire difference. We are already 10 per cent sold prior to the show home launch so we would urge any prospective buyers to schedule their appointment to view.”

The Midlands-based housebuilder welcomed customers to explore the Kedleston, a four-bedroom detached family home showcasing Spitfire’s Signature specification. As the largest property available at Maybank, it boasts an open-plan kitchen and dining area, as well as a spacious living room and study ideal for home working. Upstairs, the home presents four double bedrooms, including a premium en suite to the primary and a four-piece family bathroom.

Dean Grove, Managing Director at Grove Properties Group, the instructed selling agent for Maybank, added: “We are not surprised by the high level of interest at Maybank because Spitfire Homes has a growing reputation as one of the leading housebuilders in the region, and the show home is testament to why that is. We’ve also found that buyers are prioritising futureproof homes due to the financial benefits of sustainable technologies and the general change in attitudes towards living a greener lifestyle, something that aligns well with Spitfire’s energy-efficient homes.”

To find out more about Spitfire Homes, or schedule your appointment to view the show home at Maybank, please visit: https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/find-your-home/maybank/

