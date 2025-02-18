Deepki consolidates growth and revolutionises the real estate sector through innovation

Deepki, the most trusted ESG solution for real estate, has marked its tenth year since inception with another year of impact, innovation and growth.

Strong commercial and financial performance and rapid internationalization

Since raising €150 million in Series C funding in 2022, Deepki maintained its strong performance despite a difficult economic environment for the real estate sector. After doubling its revenues in 2022, Deepki doubled again over the period 2023-24, reflecting steady growth despite a difficult economic context for the real estate sector. Deepki’s performance in 2024 was driven by new client wins and strong organic growth through existing clients and expanded partnerships.

This strong performance consolidates Deepki’s position as the leading and most reliable ESG solution in the real estate sector. Through its single platform, Deepki currently supports over 500 customers and more than 50,000 users, monitoring ESG performance for over €4 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in over 80 countries. To date, Deepki has partnered with 53 of the world’s 150 biggest real estate investment managers, reinforcing its strong international presence and will shortly be opening additional offices globally.

Employing over 400 people, Deepki empowers its clients to manage decarbonization and climate adaptation across more than 60 asset types, including residential, industrial, logistics, healthcare, offices, hotels, and retail. Its groundbreaking, AI-based, ISAE-certified platform integrates energy efficiency and climate resilience with operational and embodied carbon strategies for existing and new buildings. By using this innovative and complete solution, clients save time, navigate regulatory requirements pragmatically, and identify, implement and monitor carbon-profitable, revenue-generating investments. The exemplary ESG strategies led by Deepki’s clients such as Heppner are no longer exceptions but are setting new industry standards that can be followed by others.

Cutting-edge technological breakthroughs and audit-ready data

Deepki has strengthened its market leadership through continuous AI-driven innovation, leveraging the world’s largest and most reliable ESG Real Estate database. Its Virtual Retrofit technology enables Asset Managers and building users to remotely identify and assess Energy and Carbon Conservation Measures, facilitating the development of large-scale retrofit investment plans. By using an advanced AI engine to model the thermodynamic behaviour of buildings, clients can prioritize capital expenditures and make informed investment decisions based on transparent and trusted merit orders. These cutting-edge innovations deliver accurate, actionable insights, empowering clients to drive sustainable transformation while enhancing asset value.

Additionally, Deepki has strengthened its platform with audit-ready data, AI-powered Gap-Filling to address missing ESG data, and has published its third ESG Index – a comprehensive benchmarking tool for assessing the environmental performance of real estate assets. Deepki is also the world’s first and only ESG data intelligence platform to achieve ISAE 3000 certification, guaranteeing the credibility, accuracy, and full auditability of its data collection and quality assurance processes. This certification upholds the same rigorous standards of financial reporting, offering unparalleled unmatched trust and reliability to clients and partners.

Vincent Bryant, CEO and Co-founder of Deepki, comments:

“The real estate sector faces the dual challenge of a difficult economic climate and the increasing pressure from investors who seek for long-standing risk-free high returns. The recent backlash on often-too-intricate regulations provides more instability than ever. However, reasons to decarbonize and adapt buildings remain innumerable. This involves complex analysis and pragmatism in decision-making, creating a market need for a comprehensive solution. Commercial real estate players require a single platform to manage all aspects of ESG, from decarbonization and climate adaptation to social impact and compliance, along with seamless integration with adjacent technologies. Deepki’s strong performance in 2024 is a direct result of its positioning as a trusted ESG one-stop shop, empowering businesses to achieve their sustainability targets while enhancing asset value.”

Atream / Clémentine Arlin – Head of CSR

“For Atream, Deepki has become an essential tool for the extra-financial monitoring of our assets. It is now an everyday tool, not only for monitoring our consumption, which remains at the heart of our business, but also for all our reporting.”

Catella Investment Management / Volker Stix – Managing Director of Catella Investment Management

“As a sustainable partner for real estate investments, ESG criteria are also a crucial point for us in every investment decision. Probably the biggest challenge in this regard is initially data management and data quality assurance. In Deepki, we have found a partner that enables us to collect this data, close the gaps in data collection and then evaluate it in a quality-assured manner. When selecting our investments, we use Deepki’s investment plan tool to see even before the investment is made: Where does an asset stand today and where could it stand in the future? At first glance, Deepki’s solution appears to be a data collection and management tool, but it offers much more. Deepki is a partner at eye level, providing a high level of consulting expertise in the area of ESG, and thus helping us to make better investment management decisions.”

Heppner / Noémie FELDBAUER, Directrice de la Transition Énergétique

“Since 2021, Deepki has been helping us to assess the energy efficiency of our building stock. Thanks to their tools and analyses, we have been able to design personalised action plans, including audits, equipment improvements and renovation work. These actions enable us to aim for a 40% reduction in our energy consumption by 2030. We have already achieved a 32% reduction in surface consumption, largely thanks to the optimisation of our lighting with intelligent LEDs.“

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas

Pilar Rodríguez Esteban – Senior Vice President Projects, Construction, Engineering & Maintenance

“The deployment of Deepki’s platform across our portfolio has brought a new level of transparency and facilitated reporting, which supports our ESG leadership in the sector.”

Sagitta SGR

Claudio Nardone, CEO of Sagitta SGR “Thanks to the Deepki platform, we have begun a process of digitising our real estate and infrastructure portfolio to understand its environmental performance, compare it with market benchmarks and identify the opportunities and risks, both climatic and transitional, to which the assets are exposed. Supported by Deepki’s team of professionals and consultants, we are now aware of the energy and environmental aspects and able to manage our assets in a more virtuous way, monitor them on an ongoing basis and take appropriate measures to mitigate the associated ESG impacts.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals