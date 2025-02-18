Etruscan Square Regeneration Moves Forward as Development Partner Named

A major step forward has been made in the multi-million-pound regeneration of Etruscan Square, as Stoke-on-Trent City Council announces Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Limited (GKRL) as the preferred development partner.

GKRL plans to work with partners, including PfP Igloo, to deliver a mix of high-quality, affordable housing alongside leisure and commercial opportunities to attract new businesses and residents to the city centre.

Following the formal selection process, site surveys and investigations are expected to begin later this year. The site will be prepared for development in 2026, with construction of new homes targeted for 2027. The project is a key part of the wider city centre masterplan, designed to transform Hanley into a vibrant place to live, work, shop, and visit.

Etruscan Square is one of the Midlands’ largest cleared regeneration sites, spanning around seven acres. Backed by £20 million in Government funding, it sits on the former bus station and East-West Precinct site, adjacent to Hanley Bus Station and close to Smithfield and the Potteries Museum & Art Gallery.

GKRL, a joint venture between Genr8 Developments LLP and Kajima Partnerships LLP, has a strong track record in delivering major regeneration projects, including the Rochdale Riverside mixed-use development. The partnership also has existing ties to Stoke-on-Trent, with Genr8 leading the Smithfield development and Kajima delivering the £60 million Stoke Extra Care scheme.

Councillor Finlay Gordon-McCusker, Cabinet Member for Transport, Infrastructure and Regeneration, emphasised the importance of progress, stating: “For too long, people have been promised action but have seen little progress. That is going to change. This partnership is a vote of confidence in Stoke-on-Trent’s future. We are working with a developer that has a strong track record, and together, we will deliver high-quality homes and new opportunities for businesses and residents.”

Richard Ingham, Director at GKRL, added: “Etruscan Square is a unique opportunity to revitalise the city centre. Our passion is creating sustainable environments where communities can thrive. We look forward to working closely with the Council to deliver long-term economic and social value.”

With a clear plan and an experienced development partner in place, the long-awaited transformation of Etruscan Square is set to take shape.

