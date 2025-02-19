Hillingdon declares its ‘open for business’ at inaugural conference

Last week Hillingdon Council showcased its plans to work alongside partners and businesses to build a thriving economy at its first investment conference.

The ‘Hillingdon Takes Off’ event, supported by SEGRO and held at the Battle of Britain Bunker Exhibition and Visitor Centre, Uxbridge, celebrated the borough’s burgeoning reputation as a key hub for London business and invited more organisations to engage with the council and invest in Hillingdon as part of its efforts to further drive economic growth.

More than 100 representatives from 70 different business sectors came together to find out what the borough has to offer and its ambitious plans for future prosperity.

Following an introduction from the Leader of Hillingdon Council, Cllr Ian Edwards, three panel discussions took place chaired by Majeed Neky from the West London Alliance, Matthew Battle from UK Property Forums and Andy Sharma from Hillingdon Chamber of Commerce and featuring representatives from the council, Greater London Authority, Transport for London, Heathrow Airport, Brunel University London, SEGRO, Colt Data Centre Services, Altair, MACE and Higgins Group.

The seminars covered a range of topics, including the challenges presented by housing, transport and investment; success stories from established investors about their experience and why they chose Hillingdon; and how the council is shaping a new Local Plan and its key investment areas.

Cllr Steve Tuckwell, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Growth, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many attendees to this special event to herald that Hillingdon is very much open to new investment opportunities and looking to capitalise on its position as west London’s gateway for business.

“Our priority is fostering economic growth and creating an environment where businesses can thrive.

“We want to work with our business community, new and existing investors and partners to drive innovation and development in the right places, ensuring the local economy continues to flourish which will improve the lives of our residents and make Hillingdon an even better place to live, work, study and do business.

“There are plenty of exciting opportunities for growth, so I encourage anyone wanting to invest in Hillingdon to get in touch.” To find out more, visit www.hillingdon.gov.uk/Invest-in-Hillingdon

