Firethorn Living bolsters PBSA portfolio with £100m London development

Real estate investor, developer and asset manager, Firethorn Trust, has exchanged contracts with Curlew Capital’s CST2 Fund to acquire the Poland House development site in Stratford, East London.

With planning permission to create modern, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), Firethorn will deliver 284 high-quality student beds at the site.

Accompanied by generous amenities, including dedicated study spaces, common rooms, and a residents’ gym, the development will feature 35% affordable accommodation. A dedicated community space will also be delivered as part of the scheme.

Designed by architects Henley Halebrown, Poland House will be developed to a target “outstanding” BREEAM rating, in line with Firethorn’s commitment to delivering sustainable, best-in-class assets.

The site is the third PBSA asset within the growing Firethorn Living portfolio, following the acquisition of a 204-bed development in Hackney Wick last September, and a 230-bed scheme in Leith Walk, Edinburgh, where work is well underway.

Marcus Weeks, Director and Head of Firethorn Living, commented:

“With excellent connectivity in the heart of a thriving student community, which has been the focus of significant regeneration in recent years, Poland House is a high-quality addition to the Firethorn portfolio.

“This acquisition reflects our ambition to deliver first class, energy efficient student accommodation in prime university locations, as demand for modern living spaces continues to outstrip supply. We are extremely well capitalised and actively seeking further opportunities in the Living market this year, including more PBSA and co-living sites in London and across the UK.”

Situated on Stratford High Street, Poland House provides convenient access to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford High Street DLR Station and Stratford Station, and sits within a 15-minute walk of both University Arts London and UCL East.

Work on site will commence later in 2025 with completion due for the 2028/2029 academic year.

Charlie Oliver, Managing Director of Curlew Capital, commented:

“Our team has worked hard to successfully secure a planning consent to deliver best in class sustainability credentials and an excellent living and learning environment for the students who will live here, creating much needed high-quality accommodation.

Curlew Capital, Savills and CMS acted for the vendor, Walker Morris acted for Firethorn Trust.

