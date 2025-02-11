TPG Angelo Gordon and Hollybrook Join Forces for £200m UK Student Housing Expansion

TPG Angelo Gordon has teamed up with developer Hollybrook to invest in the UK’s student accommodation sector, with initial developments valued at £200m (€240m).

The partnership’s first projects include a 271-bed student housing scheme in Wimbledon, currently under construction by Hollybrook and set for completion ahead of the 2026/27 academic year. A second 300-bed development in London is also in the pipeline, with acquisition plans underway.

Designed to acquire, develop, and manage purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), the joint venture has an ambitious pipeline spanning both operational assets and development sites. The partners aim to secure planning permission for over 1,000 student beds by 2025.

Valerie Cox, Director at Hollybrook, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with such a respected partner in TPG Angelo Gordon and look forward to acquiring a significant number of PBSA development sites in the coming years. The demand for high-quality student accommodation is clear, and we’re pleased that TPG Angelo Gordon shares our vision in this space.”

John Parsons, VP at TPG Angelo Gordon, added: “We’re excited to complete the first in a series of transactions with our new student accommodation partner, Hollybrook. This venture aligns with our strategy of targeting supply-constrained student locations across the UK, catering to both domestic and international student demand.”

With student accommodation in high demand and supply limited in key university cities, this partnership is set to play a crucial role in addressing the UK’s student housing shortfall.

