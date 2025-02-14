Building Stronger Communities: Rendall & Rittner’s Engagement Success

Leading property management firm Rendall & Rittner has promoted Marc Gomes to Senior Operations Manager, recognising his instrumental role in developing a thriving community engagement programme that has transformed residential schemes across London.

Marc, who has been with the company for a decade, took on the role of Community Engagement Manager in 2018 and has since spearheaded initiatives that have turned residential developments into vibrant, connected communities. His early success as Estate Manager at Stanmore Place, where he pioneered a calendar of community events, laid the foundation for a blueprint now used across more than 50 developments.

A Self-Sustaining Model for Resident-Led Initiatives

Today, thanks to Marc’s resident-focused framework, many of these initiatives are led independently by residents and on-site teams. From seasonal celebrations like Halloween activities and Christmas parties to Recycling Week, bike repair pop-ups, and charity fundraising, the programme has become a vital part of community life. In 2024 alone, over £210,000 was raised for charities such as Great Ormond Street Hospital and White Rose through clothing banks.

Marc’s promotion to Senior Operations Manager reflects the success of this sustainable model. In his new role, he will focus on operational leadership, overseeing on-site teams, training, and best practices to support Rendall & Rittner’s continued growth.

Marc Gomes comments:

“Managed developments are far more community-focused than they were five years ago, and engagement is now an integral part of what we offer. This has led to greater resident satisfaction, with many taking ownership of their own activities. Seeing our blueprint evolve into a self-sustaining success is incredibly rewarding, and my new role allows me to take a more strategic approach.”

A Lasting Impact on Residents and Local Economies

Resident-led initiatives, including gardening clubs, family meet-ups, and cinema nights, have fostered a stronger sense of belonging while also contributing to enhanced security, crime reduction, social value, and environmental awareness.

Rendall & Rittner’s flagship developments, such as Royal Arsenal Riverside and Kidbrooke Village, now host community events attracting hundreds of attendees. Meanwhile, partnerships with local businesses and venues, including Battersea Park, Battersea Power Station, and Riverlight, continue to boost local economies and strengthen neighbourhood ties.

Marc adds:

“We’re not just managing bricks and mortar—we’re setting up communities to thrive. By creating engaged, connected neighbourhoods, we add value not just for residents, but also for leaseholders, landlords, developers, and the wider community.”

With community engagement now firmly embedded in Rendall & Rittner’s approach, the company is setting a new standard for resident-focused property management—one where people don’t just live, but truly belong.

