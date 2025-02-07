From apprentice to director: Beard’s commitment to developing young talent highlighted during National Apprenticeship Week

A long-serving director at family-owned contractor Beard says the company’s commitment to developing young talent plays a vital role in supporting their growth ambitions.

Dean Averies

Dean Averies joined the Wiltshire-headquartered company as a 16-year-old trainee in 1988, after writing without success to some 50 other firms seeking an apprenticeship opportunity.

Since then, he has progressed from school leaver to estimator, surveyor, contracts manager, construction director and leader of Swindon-based Beard’s 110-strong Oxford team.

Dean’s 22-year-old son Corey is following in his father’s footsteps as a carpenter having joined Beard as an apprentice six years ago.

Beard confirmed its continued commitment for supporting young talent during National Apprenticeship which kicks off on 10 February.

Dean said: “When I left school in 1988, careers advice was limited, and I had no idea what roles existed in construction.

“I sent hand-written letters to companies, and Beard was the only one to offer me a chance. Their support for young people was unusual at the time, as many other companies were asking for degrees.

“Had Beard not supported me, I don’t think I would be working in construction today. The support I received – through on-the-job training, professional qualifications, and career development – shaped my entire career.

“I’m proud to see the company continuing that legacy with a new generation of apprentices.”

Tackling the skills shortage

At a time when the construction sector faces a critical skills shortage, with estimates predicting that the industry needs more than 250,000 extra workers by 2028, Beard continues to offer young people opportunities to build lasting careers.

The business currently supports 10 employees on degree apprenticeships and a further four in apprenticeship roles.

Melissa Barber, Beard’s head of people and communications, added: “Dean’s story is a great example of why investing in young people has always been important to us.

“The skills shortage in construction is well-known and we must take big steps to train, support, and retain talent at all ages.

“Apprenticeships have always been an important part of this ambition. I look forward to us developing the next group of committed apprenticeships who can expect a fulfilling and rewarding career in this industry.”

Beard is one of the few contractors that directly employs apprentices from age 16, providing a vital entry route into the industry at a time when many firms require prior qualifications or higher education.

The firm also actively engages schools and colleges to improve careers advice and showcase the range of roles available in construction.

Dean added: “Beard took a chance on me as a teenager. Now, in my role as director, I see it as my responsibility to do the same for the next generation. It is also an important part of helping a business like ours to continue to grow.

“Those joining us today are the next generation of industry leaders. We need to do everything possible to attract, develop and retain them.”

To find out more about Beard’s apprenticeship and career opportunities, visit https://www.beardconstruction.co.uk/careers.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals