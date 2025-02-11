Masonry Mentors 2025: Grayson and Oaklands College partner to forge a legacy event addressing the construction skills shortage

Grayson is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Oaklands College for the inaugural Masonry Mentors 2025 event, a groundbreaking bricklaying pilot designed to inspire and develop the next generation of construction talent. Co-developed by Grayson and Oaklands College, the concept was conceived by FE legend Bob Noseda, with support from brickwork training icon Peter Roberts and Construction Curriculum Manager, Andy Rosser. The event is set to take place on Monday 10th February 2025 at Oaklands College in Hertfordshire, fittingly coinciding with National Apprenticeship Week 2025.

Pairing full-time students with experienced bricklayer mentors from some of the UK’s leading brickwork subcontractors, teams will participate in a 6-hour challenge, with each member completing 50% of the task. Afterward, they will answer a series of trade-related questions, testing both their practical and theoretical knowledge. Masonry Mentors aims to inspire and equip young apprentices with the skills, confidence and passion to succeed in the industry, ensuring the long-term growth and sustainability of the sector’s workforce.

Kevin Jagg – Grayson Building Products Operations Director

Kevin Jagg, Grayson’s Operations Director, says: “We’re incredibly proud to collaborate with Oaklands College to lead the first Masonry Mentors event. It not only showcases the incredible talent within our industry but also highlights the importance of mentorship and partnership in shaping the future of bricklaying. Ensuring vital skills and knowledge are passed on to the next generation, events like this are crucial in addressing the skills shortage and building a strong, sustainable future for the construction sector.”

Bob Noseda, Sector Skills Advisor, adds: “From the moment I approached Tony and Kevin, Grayson has been phenomenal. Masonry Mentors is a new competition concept that pairs full-time students and qualified bricklayers, bringing education and industry together to address the skills shortage.”

By investing in initiatives like Masonry Mentors, Grayson is playing an integral role in fostering excellence within the sector and helping to bridge the gap between education and real-world experience. Masonry Mentors 2025 marks the exciting start of what Bob Noseda envisions as a lasting tradition, one that will continually bring together apprentices and experienced time-served tradespeople in a fun, dynamic and educational environment.

