Government Proposes Overhaul of Construction Product Regulations

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government has launched a green paper outlining significant reforms to the regulation of construction products, aiming to prevent future tragedies like the Grenfell Tower fire. The Construction Products Reform Green Paper 2025 marks the beginning of a 12-week consultation period to shape a new, more robust regulatory framework.
A key focus of the proposals is closing gaps in the current system, ensuring greater accountability for manufacturers and distributors, and strengthening enforcement powers. Changes being considered include new licensing requirements for conformity assessment bodies, mandatory data reporting, the creation of a centralised construction product library, and enhanced surveillance powers for regulators.
The government is particularly concerned about the widespread lack of regulatory coverage for construction products. A review conducted last year estimated that nearly two-thirds of products on the UK market fall outside the current regulatory regime. To address this, manufacturers will be required to assess and document the safety risks associated with their products before they go to market.
Stronger penalties are also on the table, with civil and criminal sanctions proposed for companies found to be misleading or failing in their safety responsibilities. Evidence from both the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and the Morrell-Day Review suggests that some manufacturers have been able to exploit loopholes in the system without fear of repercussions.
The National Regulator for Construction Products (NRCP) and the Building Safety Regulator, both established in 2021, are set to receive greater enforcement powers. The green paper suggests measures such as fines based on company revenue, restrictions on individuals working in the industry, and proactive market inspections to detect unsafe products before they reach the public.
The government is also proposing reforms to the testing and certification process to restore confidence in product safety assessments. These include mandatory minimum standards for third-party certification schemes, increased oversight of conformity assessment bodies, and whistleblowing protections to expose unethical practices.
Transparency is another key area of reform. The Construction Products Association previously introduced a voluntary code of practice for honest marketing following concerns raised after Grenfell. The government now wants to formalise these principles by requiring all construction products to carry clear and accessible safety labelling. Plans are also in place to develop a centralised construction product library, providing easy access to test results, compliance certificates, and industry research.
The proposed changes will apply across England, Scotland, and Wales. However, Northern Ireland will continue to follow European Union regulations under the Windsor Framework.
With the consultation period now open, the government is seeking industry feedback on how best to implement these reforms to ensure a safer, more transparent construction sector.
