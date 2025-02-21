Sage Intacct Construction launches in the UK, empowering businesses with real-time financial insights and efficiency gains

Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the UK launch of Sage Intacct Construction, a cloud-native financial management and operations solution designed specifically for the construction industry. This expansion builds on the success of Sage Intacct Construction in the United States, Canada and Australia and marks a significant step in Sage’s strategy to deliver industry-specific solutions to new verticals.
Built on the foundation of 50 years of experience in the construction sector, Sage Intacct Construction brings a cloud-native solution to the UK market. This provides developers, builders, main contractors, residential builders, and specialty contractors with an advanced financial management and operations system tailored to their needs.
Addressing an unmet need in the UK construction industry
The UK construction industry has great potential to grow but it has faced important headwinds in recent years. For example, workforce shortages, supply chain issues and an aging workforce is driving demand for increased automation, increased visibility of data, and changing expectations for how technology is used. Yet, the sector has long lacked a robust cloud-native financial management solution.
Sage Intacct Construction fills this gap by offering a purpose-built solution that enables construction businesses to:
- Manage detailed job costing, revenue recognition, and retention billing.
- Integrate job costing with project management tools such as Sage Construction Management for seamless workflows.
- Proactively manage critical financial and operational metrics, such as operating cash flow and cash balance, project revenue and costs.
- Gain up to 40% in work efficiency on automation of AP/AR Processes*.
- Reduce average month end close time by 25-50%*.
- Improve cash flow and financial visibility.
- Minimise admin time. Increase time spent on analysis and business strategy by 25-75%*.
“Sage Intacct Construction is a significant development for the UK market,” said Julie Adams, Senior Vice President, Construction & Real Estate, Sage: “We are building on a heritage of 50 years of trust and innovation that has helped tens of thousands of customers in other regions. This expertise will empower construction businesses in the UK with real-time insights, automation, and financial management tools to drive profitability and efficiency and position themselves for sustainable growth.”
Supporting the future of construction with cloud technology
Sage’s construction cloud solutions extend beyond financials to include operations and preconstruction software. Integration with Sage Construction Management delivers a seamless end-to-end cloud solution that covers all aspects of project management. This connectivity enhances collaboration across field, office, and external teams, streamlining budgeting, staffing, and subcontractor management.
With real-time reporting and visibility, businesses can track performance, compare historical data, and make informed decisions quickly.
Sage Business Partners will play a crucial role in bringing this offering to market. Steve Masters, Managing Director, Accord Consulting: ” We’re excited for the introduction of Sage Intacct Construction to UK businesses. The construction industry has long needed a cloud-native financial management solution tailored to its challenges. While specialised solutions and mobile apps have helped address some of the industry’s connectivity needs, many businesses still struggle with a lack of integration that results in data silos and double data entry. Having an end-to-end cloud system helps construction firms improve efficiency and profitability in an increasingly complex market.”
Debbie Mitchell-Ball, Group Finance Manager, 3R Group said: “We chose Sage Intacct Construction because it was the only technology that could meet our needs – from managing leads and quotations to project completion in one system. It streamlines spend and can track profit and loss per project, it consolidates documents and eliminates the need for multiple spreadsheets. We also have real-time, integrated data at our fingertips, which means we can now generate reports in minutes instead of hours.”
Sage Intacct Construction is now available for UK construction businesses. To learn more, visit link.
