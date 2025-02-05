GPE Names William Eccleshare as Incoming Chair

Great Portland Estates (GPE) has appointed William Eccleshare as a non-executive director and chair designate, effective from 1st May. He will take over from Richard Mully, who steps down after more than eight years of service.

Extensive Leadership Experience

Eccleshare brings a wealth of leadership experience in both executive and non-executive roles. He currently serves as a non-executive director and senior independent director at Centaur Media, as well as Chairman of Team ITG, a digital media company. Additionally, he chairs the Design Council, a Royal Charter charity and the UK government’s strategic advisor on design.

His previous non-executive roles include serving as senior independent director at Britvic, deputy chair of Clear Media Limited, and a board member at Hays. In the executive sphere, he spent 13 years at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, where he was chief executive from 2012 to 2021, leading the company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019. His career also includes senior leadership roles at BBDO Europe, Young & Rubicam EMEA, McKinsey & Co, WPP, and Interpublic Group.

Looking Ahead

Outgoing chair Richard Mully expressed confidence in his successor, stating: “I am delighted that William has been selected to succeed me as chair. His extensive experience in marketing, business transformation, and growth will be invaluable to GPE’s board. I know he will provide strong leadership and support to Toby Courtauld and our management team. It has been an honour to serve on the board for over eight years, and I look forward to working closely with William to ensure a smooth transition.”

Eccleshare added: “I am excited to be joining the GPE Board as its future chair. With GPE’s strong market position and high-quality portfolio, I look forward to leading the board and working with the management team to drive the company’s strategy and capitalise on new opportunities. I am also grateful for Richard’s guidance during the transition period.”

With Eccleshare’s appointment, GPE is set to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation, leveraging his expertise to strengthen its strategic direction in the years ahead.

