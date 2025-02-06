Green Light for TN2 Gateway: £135m Logistics Hub Breaks Ground in Tunbridge Wells

Scannell Properties and Royal London Asset Management Property have secured final planning approval for TN2 Gateway, a state-of-the-art logistics and industrial development in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Construction is now underway on the 33-acre scheme, which will deliver over 500,000 sq ft of high-specification warehouse space, including flexible office accommodation. The development comprises nine adaptable units, ranging from 23,000 to 175,000 sq ft, catering to businesses of all sizes looking to establish a foothold in the region.

A Prime Location for Business Growth

Strategically positioned adjacent to Kingstanding Business Park, TN2 Gateway benefits from easy access to the A21, offering seamless connectivity to the M25, London, and key southern transport hubs, including the Channel ports of Dover and Medway.

Sustainability at Its Core

Aligning with Scannell and Royal London Asset Management Property’s commitment to sustainable investment and development, the scheme is targeting BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A+ ratings. Green initiatives include:

Solar panels on all buildings

on all buildings Green roofs to enhance biodiversity

to enhance biodiversity Carbon-neutral heating systems

Energy-efficient LED lighting

EV charging infrastructure across all units

In addition to its eco-friendly design, TN2 Gateway will feature extensive landscaping to create a workspace that enhances employee wellbeing and biodiversity. Wildflower meadows, a pond, new tree planting, and green buffer zones will help blend the development seamlessly into the local environment.

A Boost for Local and National Businesses

With an estimated post-development gross development value (GDV) of £135m, TN2 Gateway is set to become a key commercial hub in an area historically underserved by mid-sized industrial units.

Simon Borthwick, UK Development Director at Scannell Properties, commented:

“TN2 Gateway will be the only business park in the region offering ‘mid-box’ warehouse units, a sector experiencing significant demand. Its prime location, excellent transport links, and strong sustainability credentials are already attracting interest from both local and national businesses.”

Next Steps

Following the site acquisition in June 2024, construction has now begun, with the first units set for occupation in Q1 2026 and full completion expected later that year.

McLaren has been appointed as the main contractor, while JLL and Glenny will act as joint letting agents. Lichfields advised on all planning matters.

With its cutting-edge design, prime location, and strong environmental credentials, TN2 Gateway is set to redefine the logistics landscape in Tunbridge Wells and beyond.

