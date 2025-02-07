Caddick Secures Green Light for £46m Ashton Park Industrial Scheme

Caddick has received outline planning approval from Wigan Council for its Ashton Park development, a 360,000 sq ft industrial scheme set to bring a £46m boost to the local economy.

Situated off Lockett Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, the 19-acre site sits at the edge of the South Lancashire Industrial Estate, offering excellent access to J23, 24, and 25 of the M6, as well as key transport links across the region. Designed with flexibility in mind, the scheme can accommodate either a single large unit or multiple smaller units, with a large power supply and height parameters of up to 18 metres.

Targeting the manufacturing and logistics sectors, Ashton Park is expected to generate around 700 skilled jobs, including 400 construction roles and a strong focus on apprenticeships. The development also prioritises sustainability, aiming for a BREEAM Excellent certification. Plans include EV charging facilities, a solar-panel-ready roof, battery storage, and air source heat pumps, reinforcing Caddick’s commitment to green building practices.

With its prime location near public transport routes, the scheme encourages sustainable commuting. Facilities such as showers, drying rooms, and cycle storage will further support employees who choose to run or cycle to work.

Tom Park, Associate Director at Caddick, commented: “We are incredibly pleased that Wigan Council has recognised the importance of this site by granting outline planning consent. Ashton Park has the potential to drive tens of millions of pounds in local investment, addressing the significant demand for sustainable industrial space in the North West.

“The development offers substantial scale and is strategically positioned within the prime M6 corridor—an area that has been undersupplied for years. The high level of occupier interest we’re seeing reflects this ongoing demand.”

This approval follows Caddick’s successful completion of the first phase of a 544,000 sq ft logistics hub at Farington Park, where its construction division is now delivering a fit-out for anchor tenant Victorian Plumbing.

For more details on Ashton Park, search reference number A/24/97381/OUTMAJ on Wigan Council’s planning portal.

