Have your say on plans to transform Seafield into a new environmentally friendly neighbourhood

The City of Edinburgh Council is inviting residents to share their views on the regeneration of Seafield to make sure it responds to the needs and wishes of the local community.

As a key site for delivering the goals set out in the Edinburgh City Plan 2030, plans for the narrow stretch of land include a new promenade, GP surgery and opportunities for new shops and workplaces.

The coastal site could also include as many as 2,700 new homes, with 35% of homes being affordable, to address the Capital’s housing emergency. Future residents will benefit from the provision of a heat network which will help keep energy bills down whilst contributing to the city’s net zero targets.

The consultation, which closes on Wednesday 30 April 2025, will build on the first two stages of engagement and consultation carried out to date. Residents can attend a drop-in session to discuss the plans, or they can take part in an online survey via the Consultation Hub.

Planning Convener James Dalgleish said:

Our draft plan to transform Seafield into a new environmentally friendly neighbourhood will take us one step further to tackling our housing emergency and reaching net zero by 2030.

This is a chance for residents to shape the future of the area – whether it’s about improving transport links, preserving green spaces or introducing new community facilities and we’re eager to hear everyone’s ideas for a Seafield that serves the whole community.

I’d encourage everyone to share their views with us by filling in our online survey or coming along to one of our consultation drop-in events.

The in-person events will take place on the following dates and times:

Portobello Library, 14 Rosefield Avenue, Edinburgh, EH15 1AU, Saturday 8 March 10:30-1:30pm

Leith Library, 28-30 Ferry Road, Edinburgh, EH6 4AE, Friday 21 March 12:30-3:30pm

Craigentinny Community Centre, 9 Loaning Road, Edinburgh, EH7 6JE, Saturday 22 March 10:30-1:30pm

