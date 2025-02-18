Hochiki Training Academy Celebrates Successful First Year

Hochiki, a global leader in life safety solutions, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Training Academy. This milestone marks a significant achievement in Hochiki’s commitment to education and advancement within the fire safety industry.

With over a century of experience, Hochiki has earned a reputation for manufacturing reliable and innovative life safety products. The Training Academy builds upon this legacy, providing fire safety professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively design, install, commission, and maintain Hochiki systems.

The past year has seen remarkable growth and engagement, with over 789 registered users and more than 514 courses completed, both online and in person. The academy offers a diverse range of courses catering to all levels of experience, from engineers new to fire safety to seasoned experts.

“From first contacting Hochiki support to completing their online course, and then face-to-face training, the communication has been fantastic,” said one Training Academy graduate. “I wish more companies had the same attitude and skill as Hochiki and their training academy.”

The academy’s blended learning approach combines online modules, including webinars, how-to videos, and interactive courses, with hands-on, in-person sessions at Hochiki’s state-of-the-art facilities in Kent. This allows participants to learn at their own pace while also benefiting from direct interaction with experienced professionals. Practical exercises and simulations enhance the learning experience.

“The first anniversary of the Hochiki Training Academy marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to supporting the fire safety industry,” said Shinsuke Kubo, Managing Director at Hochiki Europe. “By providing high-quality training and education, we want to empower engineers to deliver safer and more effective fire protection solutions. The academy’s success is a testament to the value of continuous professional development and the importance of collaboration between us, as a leading manufacturer, and fire industry professionals, in the pursuit of enhanced life safety.”

The Hochiki Training Academy plays a crucial role in ensuring the correct specification, installation, and maintenance of Hochiki products, contributing to enhanced fire safety in buildings worldwide. Looking ahead, the academy plans to expand its course offerings, introduce new modules covering the latest advancements in fire safety technology, and further enhance its online platform.

