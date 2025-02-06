Mayplas adds new passive fire, acoustic and thermal products to housebuilder range

Mayplas, a specialist in passive fire protection, acoustic and thermal insulation for the housebuilding industry, has introduced three new products. The new Thermal Eaves Batt, Party Wall Head Cap System and Therma Soffit add to Mayplas’ comprehensive portfolio of products for timber and masonry frame applications.

The new Mayplas Thermal Eaves Batt provides a thermal barrier at the interface between the ceiling loft space and the external wall of new build homes. Comprising two main components, an eaves tray and a stone mineral wool insulation batt, the batt prevents cold spots and reduces heat loss while providing a clear air path between the roofing membrane and insulation to avoid condensation. The batt is suitable for roof pitches up to 45°.

The new Party Wall Head System provides fire protection compartmentation at the party wall junction. Installed together as per Mayplas’ Installation Guide, the two-component system – a party wall head cap and a tile batten barrier, achieves 60 minutes fire integrity and insulation tested to the principles of EN 1363-1:2012 and EOTA TR31:2008 and independently assessed in accordance with BS 476-20:1987 and BS 476-22:1987. The system addresses Building Regulations requirements to maintain the continuity of fire resistance between a compartment party wall and the underside of the roof covering, so preventing the spread of fire and smoke.

Mayplas’ third new product also works at the party wall junction. The Therma Soffit provides thermal insulation within the soffit. It is available in two thicknesses, 100mm and 150mm, facilitating required thermal resistance values (Approved Document L) and providing resistance to the passage of sound synonymous with stone mineral wool insulation (Approved Document E).

These new products join Mayplas’ MP552 Cavity Stop Socks, MP556 Fire Stop Slab, MP551 Timber Frame Cavity Barriers and MP557 Acoustic Party Wall DPC Slab, all recently tested to BS EN 1366-4:2021, to meet a wide range of housebuilders’ specialist insulation needs.

“Builders are putting fire safety first and foremost. Our new Party Wall Head System together with our existing passive fire protection range addresses that need,” explains Michael Hunter, Mayplas’ Technical Director.

“We now provide a comprehensive solution for realising passive fire protection, for reducing heat loss and for minimising sound transmission in both timber frame and masonry construction to help housebuilders create protected, energy-efficient and comfortable homes.”

New technical data sheets are available at: www.mayplas.co.uk/housebuilding-solutions

Mayplas is a member of the Association for Specialist Fire Protection and the Structural Timber Association. An insulation specialist for over 40 years, Mayplas manufactures a range of fire, acoustic and thermal insulation products at its facility in Bury, Greater Manchester, ideally located for distribution throughout the UK. Mayplas can accommodate virtually any insulation specification, working with architects, contractors, developers, distributors and merchants. Mayplas is part of the Performance Technology Group.

www.mayplas.co.uk

