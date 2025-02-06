Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority to begin work

The long-awaited Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority can now officially begin its work after the final steps were taken by the Government to create the new body.

The signing of the relevant order by the minister moves the area closer to unlocking a £400 million investment fund, alongside powers that will move from Westminster to local decision-makers.

The Combined Authority will be led by an elected Mayor, with voters going to the polls on Thursday 1 May 2025.

Elections will then take place every four years.

The Combined Authority has been created after Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council agreed a devolution deal with the Government.

The Leader of Hull City Council, Councillor Mike Ross, said: “I’m delighted that we have got to this stage in the process after years of hard work by many people.

“For too long our area has been left behind, but it’s now time for us to reach our full potential.

“The creation of the Combined Authority unlocks vital empowerment and investment, and I believe we have the talent and drive to make the most of what devolution brings.”

The Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Anne Handley, said: “This is fantastic news and serves as a significant landmark in the devolution process.

“It’s great to receive official confirmation that devolved powers will be coming to our area, with an elected mayor, and the ability to unlock investment and opportunities for our region.”

Representatives from both councils will now put in place the necessary arrangements to operate the Combined Authority, including the delivery of May’s Mayoral election.

The new Combined Authority does not replace either Hull City Council or East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Both local authorities will retain their independence and continue their work as normal.

Residents will, for instance, still see council-branded bin wagons collect their household waste.

The new Combined Authority will take on powers relating to transport, where it will become the Local Transport Authority for the area, allowing it to develop a single strategic transport plan for the North Bank of the Humber.

For more information on the Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority, visit Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority – Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority.

