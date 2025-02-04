Pre-market consultation open for renewal of Pagabo’s largest frameworks

On behalf of contracting authority Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Trust, leading procurement specialist Pagabo has released Prior Information Notices (PINs) to request participation in preliminary market engagement for the renewal of two of its largest frameworks – the Major Works Framework and Developer Led Framework.

The lot structure for both frameworks will be developed in line with market requirements informed by preliminary market engagement and will be fully confirmed prior to the call for competition scheduled for June 2025.

The current iteration of the Major Works Framework gives access to 25 contractors for large-scale construction projects valued above £5m. Initially launched in 2020 to run for a term of up to six years, the framework has seen over 75 projects procured, alongside over 100 opportunities for suppliers at a total value of £2bn. Notable schemes procured through the framework include the Lakes Estate renewal scheme in Milton Keynes, The Manchester College’s City Campus extension, and the Innovation Matrix in Swansea for University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Meanwhile, the Developer Led Framework is a unique market offering – emphasising the early engagement between developers and clients that drives impactful placemaking and improved development viability.

The current iteration of the framework went live at the end of 2020 and gives clients access to 21 pre-approved developers. 46 schemes with a total combined value of more than £5bn have been procured through the current iteration of the framework, with more than £7bn in the pipeline.

The framework has enabled more than 15,000 homes to be built, along with thousands of square feet of commercial, retail and public space. Notable schemes include Bradford City Village, Great Western Hospital, High Peak District Council City Centre Regeneration and Derby City Council Cultural Heart Development.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “These two frameworks have been completely transformative for the sector over recent years, driving real value for clients and transformational placemaking for communities. We know that there’s so much more to unlock, so we’re really pleased to be working with Contracting Authority Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust to bring the next generation of each offering to the market.

“With imminent procurement reform also seeking to further enhance the transparency agenda and deliver fully maximised value for money, it’s important to keep innovating and ensure that frameworks are developed in a way that works for clients and suppliers when they come to market. That’s why preliminary market engagement is so central to the way we develop the framework offerings we manage – gaining the insights from those organisations that will ultimately utilise the framework.

“We welcome insights from any contractor, developer or contracting authority that is considering participating in the opportunity, or may utilise the new frameworks. These insights are vital to support in designing a solution that works for everyone.”

Preliminary market consultations are underway, and all interested contractors and developers can register to the e-tendering portal In-Tend to express their interest and complete a pre-market engagement survey for the relevant framework.

These surveys will remain open for input until 28 February 2025. A version of the survey is also available for contracting authorities, please contact info@pagabo.co.uk to gain access to a survey for completion.

The tender process for both frameworks is expected to launch in June 2025.

For further information on the Developer Led Framework PIN go to, https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/003511-2025?origin=SearchResults&p=1 and for the Major Works Framework PIN, go to https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/003515-2025?origin=SearchResults&p=1

For more information, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/

