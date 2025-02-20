Leading certification body joins Netherlands-headquartered Normec.

Simply Certification, a leading certification body for the construction and decarbonisation industry, has announced that it has joined Normec, a specialist in the testing, inspection, certification and compliancy industry.
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Jarrow, South Tyneside, Simply Certification provides certification for the construction industry across a range of standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 and ISO 45001.
The business has also expanded its offering to include PAS2030, MCS and Flexi-Orb, supporting the industry to retrofit 24 million houses before the 2050 carbon net zero deadline laid out by the Government.
This deal marks a significant milestone in Simply Certification’s 4-year journey and sets the stage for strengthening its market position, whilst enabling Normec to expand its built environment certification and compliance arm.
Commenting on the deal, Alexandra Stobbs, Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to have secured this deal with Normec. They have a great reputation across the globe, and this will allow us to further consolidate our market position as a leading certification body in the UK, whilst giving them the opportunity to enter the market and grow the team and business here.
Simply Certification has enjoyed rapid growth, due in part to the burgeoning need for retrofit installations ahead of carbon net zero. But it’s our commitment to customer service that we believe has given us the advantage in a traditional marketplace. This deal will allow us to continue to expand at an accelerated rate and provide huge growth potential for Normec.”
Mariska van Schaik, Managing Director of Normec’s Sustainability division, added: “Simply Certification has very quickly secured an enviable position in the UK market by focusing on customers, technology and ways to improve the certification process. It has an experienced team, robust trading and a strong market presence. Under the umbrella of Normec, we look forward to growing operations in the UK.”
The deal completed in January 2025 and Alexandra Stobbs (previously Gates), Managing Director of Simply Certification will continue to lead the business under the current brand.
