NBS and BSI’s Product Certification Division announce strategic partnership

Today, NBS (powered by Hubexo), a leading specification and product platform for the construction industry, has announced plans to strengthen ties with the product certification division of BSI, a global organisation defining and certifying standards for quality, safety, and efficiency.
Both companies are synonymous with excellence in the construction industry. BSI, the business standards and improvement company, provides guidelines and frameworks that organisations and professionals in the construction sector can follow to meet industry requirements and regulatory obligations. BSI is also recognised for the Kitemark in the construction sector, a quality mark that indicates that a product, service, or system has been rigorously tested and meets a certain standard of quality or performance. NBS (powered by Hubexo), is a firm driving industry compliance through the adoption of digital processes and trusted data.
Building on its collaborative history, NBS users will be given deeper guidance on BSI-accredited products, in a move that will further expand the platform’s compliance offering.
Specifiers and construction professionals will also gain further assistance in the decision-making process, with NBS providing consistent third-party assessment details at the point of specification.
Dr Stephen Hamil, Innovation Director at Hubexo, said: “Our mission is to use the power of connected data to add value and enable a safe, efficient, high-quality construction sector. We’re always looking to improve the level of information supplied to end-users so that specifiers can be confident in the integrity of crucial product data.
“Expanding our partnership with BSI gives specifiers easier access to reliable, verified product data, boosting confidence in their design decisions. Greater collaboration is key to improving standards and compliance. By strengthening our partnership with BSI, we’re enhancing our service to our customers, giving them the tools they need to make the best choices possible.”
Rob Hine, Global Head of Market Engagement, BSI Product Certification said: “Enhancing safety, efficiency and quality in the construction sector can help strengthen the sector, improve the lives of those working in it, and ultimately ensure buildings being developed meet society’s needs.
“BSI is committed to supporting the construction industry in this way, and we recognise that our impact can be much greater if we work collaboratively with the entire construction market. That’s why we are delighted to partner with NBS, which is driving quality and helping clients mitigate risk throughout the entire construction supply chain.”
Further collaboration between the two industry powerhouses will also help reduce the risk of misspecification, delivering clearer, unambiguous product information to the fingertips of architects and designers working on construction projects. New functionality in NBS Source helps specifiers easily identify and select those products and systems that are BSI-certified.
Darryl Holloway, Architectural Sales Manager (UK) at manufacturer Q-railing said: “Increasingly we’ve seen specifiers request third-party assessment of the product information and marketing associated with our products. The BSI Kitemark is a mark of trust, and. crucially, having this integrated into specification information via NBS Source makes it even easier for specifiers to find our assessed systems and products and specify them with greater confidence.”
