Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands presents masterplan for the future of Bristol’s Western Harbour

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands will present its draft masterplan for Bristol’s Western Harbour on Monday 10thFebruary, setting out detailed proposals for the city’s western gateway. Western Harbour is one of the most iconic places in the UK with supreme views of the Avon Gorge and Clifton Suspension Bridge and its spectacular harbour infrastructure dominated by three huge, listed Bonded warehouses.

Following Monday’s briefing with key community representatives and local councillors, there will be a period of public engagement from 11th February to 9th March 2025 to gather views and feedback.

Alex Lifschutz, Founding Director of Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands says:

“We are tremendously excited about the future of this amazing place and the next chapter in its rich history. Within the development area just next to the vibrant communities of Hotwells and Southville are incredible engineering artefacts – historic dock gates, the double decker Ashton Avenue Bridge, Plimsoll and Junction swing bridges, Brunel’s lock and Swivel Bridge.

We want to make the area more accessible and enjoyable for those taking a leisurely stroll and for commuters or cyclists. We will vastly improve the green open space and waterside walks, planting hundreds of trees and improving ecology, at the same time installing flood defences to protect against the effects of climate change.

This plan builds on the assets of Western Harbour and surrounding communities creating a dynamic place that will encourage movement through beautiful landscapes.”

The masterplan proposes between 750 and 1200 new homes addressing Bristol’s acute housing need. A single tree lined road will replace the tangle of ramps and routes that cover much of the 33-hectare area at the westernmost end of Bristol’s Floating Harbour – removing the equivalent of 5 football pitches of tarmac. Under and around the new homes there will be community and cultural spaces, workplaces, independent shops and restaurants. The Bond warehouses will be upgraded and repurposed as improved Bristol archives open to the public and as loft homes. Pedestrian and cycle routes and greenspaces between the buildings will transform the area from a car dominated to people friendly place.

Councillor Tony Dyer, Leader of Bristol City Council, said: “We’ve listened to feedback and have adjusted our proposals for Western Harbour based on how people felt about the initial ideas shared back in the autumn.

“We’re delighted to be able to retain Riverside Garden Centre in its current location and look forward to continuing our work with them to develop plans for how the garden centre will look in the future.

“Ashton Meadows will remain a green open space linking Greville Smyth Park to the river and to the recreational spaces of Ashton Court and Leigh Woods beyond.

The masterplan also sets out proposals to restore the wonderful heritage buildings of Western Harbour for public and residential use.

Councillor Dyer said: “The Grade II-listed bonded warehouses, with refurbished and repurposed interiors, remain the dominant features of the skyline to the west of the city.”

Councillor Andrew Brown, Chair of the Economy and Skills Committee and Harbour Committee, said:

“By bringing together the well-established assets, heritage and communities in the area with a mix of new shops, cafés, cultural uses, creative workspaces and homes we can create a vibrant and sustainable neighbourhood.’’

Visit www.harbourhopes.co.uk for full details.

The Western Harbour project is funded by the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority through the Investment Fund, administered by the Mayoral Combined Authority.

The Lifschutz Davidson masterplan team includes:

Arup – structures and civil engineering; MEP and sustainability

Avril Baker Consultancy – engagement

Beckett Rankine – marine structures

Eadon Consulting – moving bridges

Gleeds – Cost advice

Jubb – Highways and transport

SLR Consulting – landscape design

The Townscape Consultancy – Heritage

