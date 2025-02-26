McCain’s Oakbrook Experience Centre transformed into an exceptional employee experience

Design-led interiors firm Chameleon Business Interiors has completed the transformation of McCain Foods USA’s 63,000sqft Oakbrook Experience Centre, Chicago.

Shaun Watts, chairman of Chameleon said: “McCain’s brief was clear. They needed to create a real ‘destination’ – an office environment that would ‘wow’ employees and visitors. We’ve been operating in North America for several years, so we knew we’d be able to integrate with the whole team and transform the Oakbrook site.

“This new space will now attract and retain talent and enhance the experience of McCain’s employees and visitors. It’s undeniably McCain and it’s been amazing to see the reactions of staff when they first enter the new space.

“Central to McCain’s employee strategy is: creating a winning, fresh, modern and collaborative culture. Its new office will certainly support in fostering this.”

The new space is designed with flexibility and collaboration in mind, providing a modern and dynamic environment for different work styles and activities. The inclusion of a townhall auditorium with movable tiered and lounge seating makes it adaptable for various events – like demonstrations and company meetings.

The chef’s demonstration theatre and fully equipped commercial kitchen are unique features that will enhance team-building activities and serve as a place for workshops and culinary experiences.

The smaller footprint of bench desking, while creating more open space, allows for the integration of different work settings. These work lounges, quiet areas, booths, and meeting rooms are thoughtfully categorised into ‘neighbourhoods,’ giving departments their own designated zones – while maintaining the ability to stay connected to the broader space.

The investment in technology further highlights the commitment to modern, hybrid work practices. Surround sound speakers and immersive AV setups provide a more engaging, dynamic experience for those attending virtual meetings, product presentations, or cooking demonstrations. Large touchscreens in collaboration areas promote a seamless, interactive work environment, making it easier collaborate across teams.

In terms of sustainability, Chameleon incorporated carbon neutral flooring throughout, utilised light sensors with energy efficient LEDs, used recycled and recyclable furniture, and reused existing elements wherever possible. Daylight harvesting systems were designed and installed to take advantage of natural sunlight and reduce the need for electric lighting.

Howard Snape, McCain Foods’ regional president of North America, said: “The starting point was to be clear on the vision of what we were trying to achieve – which was really based around the theory of an experience centre. Chameleon understood that vision and has been a partner throughout this journey. They’ve proved themselves to be experts in their industry, regularly bringing fresh new ideas to the project. I am thrilled to see our company and our culture come to life in this new space – food, agriculture, manufacturing, sustainability and fun are all reflected in this forward-thinking design. With people at the heart of our business, we were purposeful to lead with safety, as we always do; we didn’t experience a single safety incident.

“Investing in our physical spaces is just one way we’re creating an exceptional employee experience. With the renovation of our US corporate office, our employees and customers may now enjoy the new, modern and open spaces within the Oakbrook Terrace Tower.”

