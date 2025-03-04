OP transforms MMD’s Derbyshire headquarters with heritage-inspired workplace

Interior design consultancy OP has completed the transformation of a new two-storey extension at the Derbyshire headquarters of global mining solutions provider, MMD.

The eight-week project has delivered 4,800 sq ft of modern, collaborative space that seamlessly blends the company’s rich mining heritage with contemporary workplace amenities.

The development creates a vibrant destination where warehouse and office staff can come together to socialise, exercise and collaborate – moving away from traditional separated working patterns to foster a more inclusive company culture.

At the heart of the scheme is a ground floor dining facility featuring a commercial-grade kitchen and servery. Taking inspiration from traditional British social clubs, the space incorporates brass lighting, dark green seating and classically-styled booths, creating a warm atmosphere that pays homage to MMD’s industrial roots.

Sustainability and heritage elements are woven throughout the office design, including upcycled granite table tops salvaged from an unused reception counter. A glass cabinet displaying historical miner’s lamps from the 1800s provides a striking connection to the region’s mining past.

The workplace incorporates extensive recreational amenities including a retro arcade machine, pool and ping-pong tables, and a popular darts area that has sparked ongoing friendly competitions between teams. A fully-equipped gym facility promotes employee wellbeing while providing practical benefits to staff.

Careful consideration has been given to creating an inclusive environment, with durable, wipeable surfaces used throughout to ensure the space works equally well for both office and warehouse personnel.

The success of the transformation was demonstrated during the recent festive period, when 95 staff members gathered in the new space for their festive celebrations – exemplifying the project’s goal of bringing people together in a welcoming, communal environment.

Gary Tailby, managing director of OP, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with MMD on this transformative project that perfectly balances heritage with innovation. The design not only creates essential amenity spaces but facilitates a cultural shift towards more collaborative ways of working. By incorporating sustainable technologies and celebrating MMD’s industrial heritage, we’ve created a recreational space that will serve their team well into the future.”

Graham Griffiths at MMD said: “This development represents a significant step in MMD’s evolution, creating spaces where our teams can come together, collaborate and relax. OP’s understanding of our heritage and vision for the future has resulted in a design that will transform how we work and interact as a company.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals