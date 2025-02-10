New BNG Match-Making Service Launched for Developers

Biodiverse Consulting, a leading environmental consultancy, has announced the launch of its new ‘Biodiverse Brokering’ service. The offering connects developers with trusted landowners, helping them meet the biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirements mandated by recent legislation.

The introduction of the Biodiversity Regulations has left many developers facing the complex challenge of securing suitable land to compensate for on-site biodiversity loss.

Biodiverse Brokering is designed to ease this burden, ensuring developers can fulfil their obligations by connecting them with reputable landowners who offer off-site units for BNG projects.

Founder and managing director at Biodiverse Consulting, Vicki Mordue, explains:

“Navigating the new BNG regulations can be time-consuming and complicated for developers.

“Our service simplifies this process by matchmaking developers with landowners, ensuring both parties achieve their goals without unnecessary complications. We aim to ensure developers meet their environmental responsibilities while maintaining project timelines and budgets.”

Biodiverse Brokering is a discreet process for both developers and landowners, ensuring compliance with BNG requirements while fostering long-term relationships that support nature’s recovery.

For more information about Biodiverse Brokering and how it can benefit developers, please visit: https://www.biodiverseconsulting.co.uk/biodiverse-brokering

Founded in 2019, Biodiverse Consulting is a leading environmental consultancy with a strong track record of delivering innovative solutions to meet the needs of developers, businesses, and landowners. Clients include Barratt Homes, National Highways, Pegasus, and international retailers.

