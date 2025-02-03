Thomas & Adamson makes key appointment to lead new London service line

International construction and property consultancy Thomas & Adamson, part of Egis Group, has appointed a new associate to oversee the building surveying team within its London office, adding extensive new capabilities to its offering in the capital city.

Stephen Hart joins the Thomas & Adamson team from John Rowan and Partners, where he spent the last decade working across a range of commercial and residential projects and services, including large scale cladding remediation projects, external façade risk assessments, building pathology investigations and overseeing all specialist party wall matters.

As an experienced chartered surveyor and member of the Faculty of Party Wall Surveyors, Stephen brings a wealth of specialist knowledge under the Party Wall etc Act 1996, including providing advice on legal regulatory matters. He has been involved in a number of complex cases to date and will bring his expertise to his new role with Thomas & Adamson, adding an additional service to the company’s offering.

Future projects already in the pipeline include the management of cladding remediation work on behalf of a national UK housebuilder, as well as the pre-acquisition survey and reinstatement cost assessment of a Victorian Stucco rendered grade II listed hotel, comprising of five merged grand house terraces located within the Bayswater Conservation Area.

Founded in 1935, Edinburgh-headquartered Thomas & Adamson has a team of over 100 staff across the UK delivering building surveying, project management, cost management and construction safety services. The firm was acquired by global architectural, advisory, construction engineering and mobility services firm Egis last year, bringing a wider range of services to clients.

Adding to the team in London, Jack Chamberlain was also recently hired as a senior project manager, bringing diverse experience from development schemes in the hotels and hospitality, commercial, education, residential and retail sectors. He joins the consultancy from Corrigan Gore and previously held roles with Cushman & Wakefield and Gardiner & Theobald.

Hamish Paterson, director and head of building surveying at Thomas & Adamson, said: “The introduction of Stephen, leading our London office to provide extensive building surveying capabilities, is an exciting step for the firm and increases the services we are currently offering for clients in the capital. Stephen has wide-ranging experience in a variety of sectors, and his specialism in party wall matters will be an especially valuable addition. We are pleased to welcome him on board and look forward to expanding the team further in due course.”

Stephen added: “Joining Thomas & Adamson to head up London building surveying team, and continuing to support the growth of its business in the south was an opportunity that came at an ideal time. The firm has a strong reputation in the market and ambitious plans for 2025 that I am excited to be part of this process.”

