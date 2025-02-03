New chief executive Stannard “ambitious” for Manchester

Manchester City Council’s new Chief Executive Tom Stannard starts in the role today, Monday 3 February 2025.

Tom becomes only the third Chief Executive in more than 25 years in a city which prides itself on stability and long-term strategic planning.

He brings with him considerable experience, having served as Chief Executive in neighbouring Salford City Council for the past four years – overseeing achievements including the transformative regeneration of Salford, an ambitious council housebuilding programme and high-performing children’s services – and held a number of senior posts in a long local government career.

Tom is nationally recognised as a leading voice in local government, public service reform and delivering inclusive growth and currently holds the lead chef executive brief for Greater Manchester in the economy, business and international portfolio.

He joins the Council at a pivotal moment as it gears up to bring forward the 2025-2030 Our Manchester Strategy which will guide the city in the decade ahead. The new vision will aim to build on the achievements of the 2015-2025 plan, delivering economic growth that benefits everyone – including by addressing inequalities through the Making Manchester Fairer action plan and pursuing ambitious housebuilding and zero carbon programmes.

As well as driving forward this long-term strategy, Tom will ensure the Council stays focused on providing high quality day-to-day services and supporting clean, green and vibrant neighbourhoods across the city.

Tom will also be the place-based lead for Manchester and its locality health arrangements within the Greater Manchester Integrated Care system.

Cllr Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: “Tom brings experience, energy and ideas to this important role for the city and will oversee the delivery of our vision for Manchester’s next decade.

“The city is on a positive trajectory, making an impact on the world stage while continuing to improve its neighbourhoods and create opportunities for its residents, and I’m looking forward to working with Tom in the years ahead to take these achievements to the next level.”

Tom Stannard, Chief Executive of Manchester City Council, said: “I’m highly ambitious for Manchester and the people who call it home.

“I’ve lived and worked in Greater Manchester for much of my career so I know the area well and have a deep personal commitment to it. But at the same time, there’s always more insight to gain and I’m looking forward to getting to know more of those who make up Team Manchester – from the elected members and council staff to partner organisations, businesses and residents who all have a part to play in the city’s success.

“This is an incredible job in a remarkable city and I’m delighted to be here to get working on behalf of Manchester and its people.”

