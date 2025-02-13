New towns must come with well resourced planning system, highlights RTPI

As the government announces its plans for the next generation of news towns, the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) emphasises the critical role of a well-resourced planning system in delivering this vision.

Research from the RTPI shows that public spending on planning dropped 16% from 2009 to 2022. Reforming planning without investing in its capacity risks missing out on over £70 billion in potential value.

Dr Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the RTPI, said: “Historically, new towns have proven that a well-resourced planning system can drive housing delivery, and offer us a model for solving the housing crisis today while delivering on the Government’s growth agenda.

“But with the Planning and Infrastructure Bill on the horizon, we’re urging essential reforms to ensure the planning system can meet the government’s housing targets and support economic growth. To do this, planning departments need long-term effective solutions to resourcing issues and an enhanced corporate presence in local authorities through a statutory role for Chief Planning Officers, ensuring they have a seat at the top table.

“The next generation of new towns needs to be flexible, and able to adapt and evolve as communities grow. The RTPI is commissioning extensive international case study-based research on how new towns can be designed with this in mind.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals