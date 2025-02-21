NHBC announces Louise Minchin and Deborah Meaden for its new BEYOND ‘25 LIVE event

NHBC has announced renowned broadcaster, journalist and author Louise Minchin as its host for its upcoming BEYOND ‘25 LIVE event in March, with entrepreneur Deborah Meaden as a keynote speaker.

Louise Minchin Deborah Meaden

With 20 years of presenting BBC Breakfast, Minchin will guide over 1,200 delegates through an action-packed agenda of expert speakers, industry insights and cutting-edge discussions on the future of house building, as NHBC takes over the CBS Arena in Coventry.

The brand new construction industry event will see Minchin joined by celebrated entrepreneur Deborah Meaden in a fireside chat diving into a host of hot topics including sustainability, innovation, resilience, leadership, adapting to change, the environment and women in construction – advancing opportunities across the industry.

Boasting a full exhibition, dedicated networking space and a variety of workshops and training sessions, the event will also bring over 50 guest speakers covering best practice, skills, innovation, regulation, housing regeneration and customer care.

The must-attend, future-focused event will reflect the ever-changing nature of the house-building industry, issues affecting the sector and explore the opportunities and challenges the construction industry faces in everything from innovation to sustainability.

Paul Edwards, NHBC senior regional director said “We are delighted to announce both Louise Minchin and Deborah Meaden to BEYOND ‘25 LIVE and see them bring their energy, passion and insights to our delegates in a packed agenda. It’s an event not be to missed for those in the industry and attendees can expect fresh ideas and new insights from some of the leading voices in housebuilding. I am immensely proud that we have been able to cover so many topics at this event and I am confident there will be a wealth of information, presentations and discussions relevant to everyone involved in the building of new homes.”

Speakers at the event include:

The Rt Hon. Lord Gavin Barwell -Former MP and Housing Minister, and Chairman of the NHBC Foundation and NHBC Foundation’s Expert Panel, Gavin will cover ‘The public policy and geo-political trends impacting UK house building’.

Ian Workman, Chief Customer Officer from Homes England – With over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry, including roles at Barclays, Recognise Bank and the Yorkshire Building Society, Ian will discuss Homes England’s role in delivering key initiatives that will drive innovation across the sector as part of his keynote address ‘Accelerating housing growth – building the future together’.

Nigel Cates, Chief Ombudsman at the New Homes Ombudsman – Nigel will take an in-depth look at the Buildmark policy in his session, ‘Understanding NHBC Buildmark warranty and insurance: obligations, dispute resolution, effective claims management’. Breaking down the key stages and providing practical insights into how to navigate its requirements.

For more information, to exhibit, view the full agenda and to book your tickets visit nhbc.co.uk/beyond

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals