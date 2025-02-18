Alsecco celebrates double win at INCA awards

Façade specialist Alsecco has been named as winner of the Judges Choice Architectural Design – High Rise award at this year’s INCA Awards, in addition to taking the title for Refurbishment High Rise.

Judges at the awards, which recognise excellence in the external wall insulation sector, made a unanimous decision in naming the Victoria House development, in Manchester, as Judges Choice Architectural Design – High Rise, describing the building as ‘an architectural masterpiece with great angles and complex detailing making it a worthy winner’.

Alsecco supplied its Ecomin 400 cladding system with Meldorfer lightweight brick slips to complete the exterior of the building, providing external wall insulation and a brick-effect finish.

The use of brick slips supported efficient construction of the 25-storey residential development by main contractor Domis, recreating a traditional gault brick appearance.

Alsecco was also named as winner in the ‘Refurbishment High Rise’ category for its work on the colourful exterior on The Boardwalk development, in Eastbourne Harbour.

The upgrade saw Alsecco’s Ecomin 300 external insulated render system used to ensure the exterior of the building was suited to the challenges of a marine environment.

The project was praised for the ‘all round quality coupled with such a strikingly vibrant yellow and white finish that enhanced the building’s visual appeal’.

Dean Broughton, Managing Director of Alsecco, said: “It is fantastic to see these two projects recognised at the INCA awards, which celebrate the very best projects in the external wall insulation industry.

“Being involved in a project with the ambition and scale of Victoria House was a real privilege. The development, right in the heart of Manchester, showcases exactly what can be achieved with high quality brick slips, both in terms of efficiency, but also aesthetics.

“To see this ambitious project awarded the judges choice in its category is testament to the commitment across the board that went into making this vision a reality.

“Likewise, the Boardwalk upgrade shows what can be achieved through a high-quality external wall insulation system. While performance underpins external wall insulation applications, it is great to be involved in design-led projects that deliver a striking finish such as this. Thanks to INCA for helping to showcase excellence in the industry.”

Run by the Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA), the awards recognise the highest standards in external wall insulation (EWI), with submissions across a variety of categories to highlight excellence in a range of building projects.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals