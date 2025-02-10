Peel Waters site deemed critical for the country’s future as development receives unanimous approval

Salford City Council have approved plans for a £250m data centre at Peel Waters’ Halo West site, in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Peel Waters had previously secured planning permission to redevelop the six-acre industrial site in July 2024, since the planning was granted, they have worked jointly with Digital Land & Development on the planning for the much-needed data centre.

The site of the approved data centre is located between Eccles and Irlam, off Liverpool Road, just north of Salford Community Stadium and will directly address the digital infrastructure needs of the UK, making the development ‘critical’ for the country’s future.

For the UK to maintain its position as a global leader in technology, the country is now in need of significant levels of new data centre capacity. The buildings have been designated as ‘critical national infrastructure’ by the UK government – the same status given to energy and water systems.

Data increasingly underpins every element of modern life as the world undergoes a digital transformation. Data centres work as a physical storage space for online information, used for websites, applications, and digital services. The data centre at Halo West will generate the power to support this as well as being a huge boost for technology in the city.

The approved data centre feature 12,000 sq. ft of offices, a 56,000 sq. ft data hall, and 63,500 sq. ft of plant.

The streetscape views will also be improved for passersby whilst also helping screen the development from adjacent properties, with a significant green buffer being created with new planting along the boundary as well as creating new habitats for wildlife across the site and improving local biodiversity.

The data centre development will ensure it is fit for a low carbon future with the use of sustainable materials, application of energy efficient and circular design principles. Reduced water consumption and sustainable drainage as well as the potential to include heat reclaim and export for future district heating have all been designed into the approved scheme. Prioritising sustainable and active means of travel have also been included, with the provision of secure sheltered cycle parking spaces exceeding Local Authority Standards.

The £250m investment from Digital Land & Development will act as a significant catalyst within ‘City Gateway’ which includes Port Salford and the Salford Community Stadium and is an area which both Peel Waters and the council have earmarked for further significant regeneration.

Peter Linstead, Development Director for Land and Logistics at Peel Waters said: “We’re really pleased that Salford City Council have recognised the need for this development at our Halo West site. Receiving unanimous approval from the planning committee demonstrates clear alignment between the public and private sector to bring forward innovative growth opportunities and deliver much-needed technological infrastructure within the region. We look forward to now the delivery of this development and the significant investment it will bring with it to the area.”

Johnny Conway Director at Digital Land & Development added: “Digital Land & Development are excited to be bringing the site forward for a next generation data centre as one of a number of projects across the UK, which given the increasing pace of data processing is driving the necessary requirement for the data centre facilities that house and support this need. We would like to thank Salford City Council for approving this development which will be crucial for the UK to maintain its position as a global leader in technology.”

