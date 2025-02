Panattoni bolsters Doncaster Sheffield Airport re-opening with major developments in the region

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has announced that it is proud to support the government’s reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport in spring 2026 and the exciting tie up with Munich Airport International GmbH (MAI) as part of the £1.7bn South Yorkshire Airport City initiative to boost the region’s logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

Panattoni Doncaster 420, located on an 18.4-acre site adjacent to the airport, is now immediately available, offering 418,276 sq ft of grade A industrial and logistics space in one of the UK’s most established distribution locations.

The site is the largest single-unit speculative build in South Yorkshire, and its immediate proximity to the airport, the M1, M18, and A1[M], as well as the iPort rail freight terminal, means it is perfectly positioned to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth in the region, providing unrivalled access to global consumer and industrial markets.

The facility offers a great opportunity for cargo operators to base themselves next to the airport, which will allow them to have faster delivery times, reduce operational costs and work more efficiently.

Dan Burn, Head of Development, North West and Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: “The reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport will provide significant opportunities for businesses across Yorkshire and the wider region to expand their operations and access global markets.

“Our adjacent development, Panattoni Doncaster 420 demonstrate our commitment to the region and freight operators a great base with immediate occupation.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Reopening our airport is my number one priority and today’s announcement is an important day for Doncaster having reached another significant milestone. This major announcement that I am making today enables us to press ahead with the necessary airport mobilisation activity to see the airport – which I proudly call the people’s airport – to reopen in Spring 2026.”

Panattoni leasing agents on the scheme are CPP, Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield.

For more information please visit Panattoni Doncaster 420.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals