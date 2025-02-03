Performance certification and new Colourway option for Marley’s Weatherboard Range

Marley’s popular Weatherboard range has been certified by the leading applied safety science authority, UL Solutions.

Following robust independent testing, the fibre cement board solution for external cladding has been certified to meet all relevant standards for performance, quality and safety.

The certification provides critical product credibility, meaning specifiers can select Marley’s Weatherboard solution with confidence, knowing its performance and safety credentials have been thoroughly examined.

Assessment criteria

To achieve UL certification, the performance of Marley’s façade and cladding system was tested in accordance with the Centre for Window and Cladding Technology (CWCT) sequence B – Standard for Systemised Building Envelopes (2005). This satisfies several key performance areas:

Weather resistance: Tests show the Marley Weatherboard Cladding System has been designed to resist the passage of water to inside the building. Wind resistance: Proven ability to withstand both every day and extreme wind loads, enhancing the structural resilience of building façades.

Safety compliance: Impact-tested to ensure occupant safety.

Compliance: Certified in accordance with the test methods of the Centre for Window & Cladding Technology (CWCT) building envelope standards.

The Weatherboard fibre cement cladding system delivers a textured woodgrain finish and is ideal for refreshing existing properties or adding significant visual appeal to new developments. With a high coverage rate, it offers a cost-effective solution, along with ease of installation and low maintenance requirements.

New colour option

Coinciding with its UL Solutions certification, Marley has also expanded the colourway options for its Weatherboard range. The launch of a new blue-grey colour option complements the existing choices of white, light grey, slate grey and black, to further extend specification choice.

With blue-grey particularly popular in the Southwest areas of the UK, especially in coastal areas, the new colourway adds another layer of aesthetic appeal for projects in this region.

Marley also offers full colour-matched trims and accessories for its Weatherboard range, to ensure all projects offer an aesthetically striking and premium finish.

Kevin O’Neill, National Sales Manager, Weatherboard for Marley, comments: “Rigorously tested, our Weatherboard system is UL Certified, meaning the fibre cement solution offers high levels of performance in water resistance, wind durability and safety compliance. It’s the perfect solution for specifiers looking to integrate reliable and compliant cladding solutions into their projects.

“This, combined with the addition of the new blue-grey colourway, means specifiers have increased choice and confidence when choosing Marley’s Weatherboard for their external cladding projects.”



For more information, visit Marley’s website.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals