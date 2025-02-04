Glencar reports increased profitability, stabilised growth, continued investment in latest results

Strong financial results presented with a focus on balance and consolidation, during a time of economic and industry upheaval, together with diversification into new and fast emerging sectors including Data Centres, Life Science, Ports, Civils, Infrastructure and Commercial.

Glencar, a leading UK based construction company recognised for its past ranking among Europe’s fastest-growing businesses and known for delivering high quality projects across various sectors, most notably in Logistics & Industrial, Life Sciences & Pharma, Data Centres, Commercial, Ports, Film Studios & Leisure and Civils, has today announced its annual results for the period ended 30th September 2024.

The results demonstrate a strong improvement in all financial metrics with improved profitability, net asset value, and cash. This has been achieved through a commitment to doing the right kind of work, alongside further investment to deliver best in class processes.

Repeat business and long-standing customer relationships accounts for a significant percentage of turnover, with current retention levels exceeding 80%. Meanwhile, expansion into new markets and targeted new opportunities continues, particularly in the Life Sciences and Data Centre sectors.

To enable sustained growth and efficiency, significant ongoing investment in head office and core business support functions has been implemented and Glencar has positioned itself within the market to take on upcoming opportunities with the availability and mobility of the right people and teams.

Amongst the highlights include :

2024 2023 Secure project pipeline 2025 – £350M 2024 – £300M Revenue £406.8M £405.9M Profit before tax £4.8M £2.2M Gross Profit 5.7% 5.1% Average contract value £18.7M £16.9M Project completions 32 28 Average considerate contractor score (CCS) of 50 43 43

Commenting on the results Glencar CEO Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We have continued to respond to the rapidly evolving and changing customer expectations and the needs of the market. We retain a key focus and true specialisation in Industrial & Logistics and have delivered important and high-profile developments in the period. We are seen as a trusted delivery partner and achieve extremely high levels of customer retention and repeat business. Through this our exceptional teams and delivery partners continue to push the boundaries in terms of design, delivery, materials and processes.

We have reevaluated our commercial strategy, ensuring we focus on the right type of work in order to deploy our resources efficiently, whilst effectively managing risk. We look forward to the year ahead with a sense of optimism and confidence with a strong order book and an exceptional team.

We have already secured a robust order book of £350 million for 2025, with strong project margins and well-established delivery teams. At the same time, our commitment to innovation and the integration of smart processes and technology is accelerating, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of industry trends.

We are targeting 10% revenue growth in the next financial year, followed by 10% in the following year. This ambitious goal is underpinned by our strategy of cultivating repeat business with our key client base while actively exploring strategic opportunities with new clients and in emerging markets.

A core focus for us remains the sustained improvement of profit margins, whilst all the while maintaining the high standards of service delivery that our clients expect. We are dedicated to achieving this delicate balance and ensuring that our growth does not compromise the excellence of our services.

Recognising that our success is intrinsically linked to our people, we are committed to investing in our workforce. This investment will involve increasing the number of team members and expanding our comprehensive training company-wide. Simultaneously, we will direct our investment towards fortifying our internal systems and processes, ensuring their resilience to provide both our customers and supply chain partners with the best possible service”.

To watch a video the summarises our highlights throughout the period please visit our YouTube page:

