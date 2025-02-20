Property Sense’s latest software bolsters capabilities for BTR operators

Proptech-driven agency Property Sense has unveiled a new software to increase leasing capabilities in the BTR market.

The Stockport-based firm has launched a self-serving new software that aids BTR developers, operators and agencies in securing pre-qualified residents before construction has begun.

This solutions-driven technology pulls all of Property Sense’s existing technology into a single, user-friendly platform that operators and potential residents can access anywhere.

The innovative system creates a seamless user experience, allowing leasing agents to assist developers of any size with rapid lease-up periods, pre- and post-construction.

This unique middleware provides agents with a modern, engaging solution to begin sourcing tenants immediately after development plans have been approved.

This negates the need to wait for developments to be signed off by building regulators before showcasing of the units can begin.

The technology will be available in modular form, lending itself to a range of applications and system integrations.

Users can benefit from immersive CGI walkthroughs embedded within a live availability system, integrated tenant referencing, credit checks, online viewing bookings and instant online unit reservations.

As much or as little of the modular system can be used to tailor the technology to suit existing systems and operations.

Property Sense can also provide access to a live database of BTR applicants across most of the UK’s major cities, leading to much faster lease-up on new developments of any size.

The software is currently in the minimum viable product phase of development, with a full commercial roll-out scheduled for May.

Following the launch, Property Sense will recruit its first-ever Chief Technology Officer amid its growing involvement in the Proptech space.

The role will oversee the development phase of the Middleware post-launch, as the business looks to enhance it proprietary solution further in the coming months.

Mike Haywood, CEO of Property Sense, said: “The Middleware fills a huge gap in the market, offering an exceptional proptech solution that supports developers, lettings agents and management operators across the entire BTR space. At present, there is too much focus on sourcing tenants’ post-construction, but better access to pioneering technology will change this.

“With the software, agents can reach out to their databases of potential tenants before a single brick has been laid. This prevents delays and allows agencies to capitalise on the excitement surrounding a new development during the build process.

“In the current booming market, where BTR developers want results faster than ever, the importance of letting agencies offering this capability cannot be overestimated. We’re excited to roll it out far and wide this spring to drive impressive lease-up results across the sector.”

