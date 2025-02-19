Regeneration of Park Rise development required Keyfix’s market leading cavity trays

The major Solar Serena Sunrise redevelopment project, taking place in the beautiful village of Hornchurch, required Keyfix’s market-leading and A1 fire-rated Non-combustible Cavity Tray System (NCCT).

Solar Serena Sunrise is a redevelopment project that will see the creation of 175 high-quality new apartments in an over-55’s retirement community village. Sitting on the edge of the Green Flag-winning Harrow Lodge Park, the picturesque Park Rise development will give occupants the opportunity to take in stunning views of local lakes, reservoirs, wildlife, and open green spaces.

With a tight deadline, and main contractor Wates Residential keen to futureproof the building for generations ahead, Keyfix’s A1 fire rated Non-combustible Cavity Tray System (NCCT) was specified, due to its robust performance and efficient installation.

Keyfix supplied 3,600m of NCCT, including 1,900 pre-formed Corner Units and 12,000 Non-combustible Weep Vents. Additionally, Keyfix also supplied more than 600 of its Non-combustible Cavity Tray Lintels (NCCTL) to the project.

Having pre-formed Corner Units helped speed up the installation process, with installers able to quickly and simply fix them into place and then secure them with Split Pins and Jointing Pieces. As the Corner Units are delivered to site already pre-formed, the quality of this integral component in the building is not compromised and provides reassurance that the area is safe-proofed.

Keyfix’s NCCT is manufactured from Grade 304 austenitic stainless steel, which is 100% recyclable making it the ideal choice for the sustainability-conscious client and main contractor. Furthermore, the NCCT features a unique design that enables the stainless-steel tray to be self-supporting across the cavity and requires no support from the internal structure, boosting its thermal efficiency. It will also avoid the issues typically associated with differential movement.

Additionally, Keyfix’s technical team regularly undertook site visits to check on the project progress, attended design team meetings, carried out CPD webinars and toolbox talks and completed a comprehensive component schedule/location layout plan based on drawings provided by the architects.

The quick and efficient installation and early collaboration between all parties helped keep the project moving along smoothly, enabling all deadlines and budgets to be met.

Mark Pasley, Procurement Manager at Wates Residential, revealed Keyfix’s NCCT had been chosen thanks to its high-performance stainless-steel material and A1 fire rating. He said: “We have used Keyfix’s NCCT before so we are well aware of its capabilities and have been so impressed with its speed of installation, enhanced energy efficiency, and reduced heat loss.

“Delivery was efficient and all products arrived on site in line with the delivery schedule. Thanks to the quick installation of the NCCTs, the project went incredibly smoothly. We would have no hesitation in working with Keyfix again in the future.”

For more information about the Keyfix range of non-combustible solutions, download the company’s expansive product brochure here, visit https://keyfix.com/ or for technical support call 028 8676 7508 or email info@keyfix.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals