Sika to showcase sustainable solutions at Futurebuild 2025

Sika’s Roofing Division is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Futurebuild 2025, taking place from 4-6 March 2025 at London Excel. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable roofing solutions, Sika invites visitors to join them at Stand E76 and G20D to explore the latest in roofing technology, designed to meet the demands of a more sustainable future in construction.

At Futurebuild, one of the UK’s most influential events for the built environment, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the globe to explore and address the challenges facing the construction industry. Sika will highlight its commitment to sustainability, showcasing a range of products that meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible materials in the construction sector. Visitors to the GRO Pavilion Stand E76, will have the opportunity to meet the Sika team, discuss the latest trends in sustainable roofing, and find the ideal products for their next project.

In addition to their presence at Stand E76, Sika will also be featured at the 540 World Stand G20D, where they will showcase their Cradle to Cradle® certified products such as the Sarnafil AT technology. Attendees can look forward to discovering solutions designed to contribute to a circular economy, promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact across the lifecycle of roofing materials.

“We are thrilled to be part of Futurebuild 2025, a key event for anyone interested in shaping the future of construction,” said Mark Harris, Head of Sustainability – Roofing “This is an exciting opportunity for us to engage with the industry, share our expertise, and help visitors find the most sustainable roofing solutions for their upcoming projects.”

Futurebuild provides a unique platform for architects, contractors, and building professionals to collaborate and gain insights into new technologies and products that are set to transform the industry. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and cutting-edge design, the event will be a key gathering for anyone passionate about driving positive change in the built environment.

Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with the Sika team and explore how their sustainable roofing solutions can support your next project. Visit Sika at the GRO Pavilion on Stand E76, and stop by the 540 World Stand G20D to learn more about their Cradle to Cradle® certified products.

