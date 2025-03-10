Trime’s X-ECO HYBRID LITHIUM Lighting Tower is shortlisted in the 2025 Irish Construction Excellence Awards

The leading Irish distributor of a range of construction machinery, Glendun Plant, will be representing the lighting tower manufacturer Trime at the forthcoming Irish Construction Excellence Awards.
Glendun Plant put forward Trime’s X-ECO HYBRID LITHIUM Lighting Tower in the Construction Product Innovation category and this advanced, sustainable lighting set has now been confirmed as one of the finalists.
The Trime X-ECO HYBRID LITHIUM is an LED lighting tower that is powered by a combination of a lithium battery and a small fuel-efficient HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) compatible engine. X-ECO HYBRID LITHIUM can be fully recharged in less than three hours. This means that for 80% of the operation, the X- ECO HYBRID LITHIUM is powered exclusively by its batteries and therefore emits zero noise and zero carbon emissions. The X-ECO HYBRID LITHIUM is fitted with 6 no.100-watt LED lamps that deliver a light coverage of up to 4,400 square metres.
Commenting on this accolade, Glendun Plant’s Dermot Cunnie said, “We have had continued interest and subsequent sales in this product from a wide variety of rental firms, contractors and civil engineers. The feedback we had from users of the X-ECO HYBRID LITHIUM has been very positive.”
“Customers appreciate the cost-savings and energy efficiency of the unit. Not to mention the impressive lighting coverage,” added Dermot.
Glendun Plant is the main dealer and distributor for Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for a wide range of construction machinery. They stock a full range of machines, spare parts, and accessories often ready for same-day delivery. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.
Founded in 1993 the Irish Construction Excellence Awards (ICE Awards) are the original and premier recognition of performance excellence for construction in Ireland. Entry to the ICE Awards is open to: Building Contractors, Construction Management Services Companies, Civil Engineering Contractors, Specialist M&E Contractors, Specialist Contractors, Architectural and Engineering Design Consultants, Construction Educators and Construction Product Manufacturers/Suppliers.
Trime is regarded as the leading manufacturer and supplier of sustainable lighting towers to the UK and Ireland construction rentals markets. Their UK offices are based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, and their production facility is near Milan, Italy.
