Story Homes exchanges contracts on land to deliver 112 new homes in Stockport

Housebuilder Story Homes is delighted to announce exchange of contracts for a new site for residential development on Dialstone Lane in Offerton, Stockport.

Proposals for the site would see the delivery of 112 high quality homes, including 50% affordable housing, which would contribute positively towards meeting Stockport’s recognised housing need.

Located on Dialstone Lane between Brooklyn Road and Hornbeam Close, the land is owned by Stockport Grammar School and was historically used by the school for playing sports. However, due to numerous issues including safeguarding challenges and a lack of facilities, the space has not been in active use by the school since 2015. Rather than remaining unused, the school has been exploring options to give the site a new future.

A planning application for the new residential development will be submitted to Stockport Council imminently and follows on from a public consultation event which took place in February last year, which sought feedback from local residents to help shape plans for the new scheme.

As part of the new development, Story Homes will work with the Council to agree a package of community measures and contributions to benefit new and existing local residents, including a sports mitigation scheme, in line with the Section 106 Agreement.*

Martin Nugent, Head of Land and Planning for Story Homes North West, said: “We are pleased to have exchanged contracts on this land which could see the delivery of 112 new homes in Stockport. It is very important to us that we deliver a sustainable community that benefits new and existing residents alike, and so we were pleased to be able to engage with the local community, taking on board their feedback on our plans and working together to bring this vision for a new development to life.

“In line with our commitment to the local community, our plans include dedicated public open spaces and play areas that will be accessible for both current and future residents. The new homes will be set within a green and leafy development which will support local wildlife and biodiversity and help to alleviate pressure on Stockport’s green belt zone.”

This new residential development would also create benefits for the local economy during the construction phase as a result of direct and indirect employment opportunities through the sub-contractor and supply chains, as well as an increased demand for local services when the new homes are occupied.

Hazel Tritschler, Chair of Governors at Stockport Grammar School, said: “We are delighted to partner with Story Homes on this residential development, which will provide benefits for both the school and the local community.

“The proceeds from this transaction will significantly increase the school’s bursary program, thereby further expanding opportunities for local children, and maintain the 537 year ethos of providing education. Additionally, a substantial portion of the funds generated will be invested in upgrading the school’s existing facilities, helping to offset rising costs of maintaining our historic buildings and investing in measures to improve the environmental performance of the campus.”

The housebuilder will aim to commence works on this site in late 2025, subject to approval of the planning application. For more information, please visit www.storyhomes.co.uk.

