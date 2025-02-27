Vibrant zero-gas homes taking shape at Bradford housing development

73 new affordable homes are being developed on the historic Ripleyville estate.

New pictures have been revealed to showcase the progress at the Ripleyville estate in Bradford, where North of England contractor Esh Construction is delivering an affordable housing project.

Esh Construction was appointed by Accent Housing to manage the demolition of the existing properties – built in the 1970s – to replace them with 73 modern affordable homes for multi-generational living.

With work officially getting underway in October 2023, a selection of pictures has been released which showcase the regeneration development taking shape, as Esh works towards a handover of the first properties in the summer.

Simon Woodward, Operations Director at Esh Construction, said: “The site at Ripleyville is steeped in history and holds a deep significance for the Bradford community. This redevelopment project will deliver great benefit to the community for years to come.

“We are proud to collaborate with Accent Housing on this transformative regeneration and have made key progress through the last 12 months as we work to deliver a wide range of housing options for the whole community.”

The project will see nine one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments built alongside 10 two-bedroom, 37 three-bedroom, 6 four-bedroom and 6 five-bedroom houses. So far, 26 homes and 14 apartments have been fully built with roofing installed, while flooring and plastering works are well underway internally. Major drainage works and services installation commenced at the end of January as the build phase on the remainder of the homes continues.

The new homes are designed to be highly energy efficient, with no gas supply to the development. Air source heat pumps and photovoltaic (PV) panels will be installed, with each property achieving an Energy Performance (EPC) rating of A.

Accent Housing worked closely with customers, Bradford Council and other external stakeholders throughout the consultation and planning stages and the development is being delivered as part of Accent’s Strategic Partnership with Homes England – the housing provider received a grant from the affordable housing programme 2021-2026.

Sarah Ireland, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth at Accent, said: “We are delighted to see the progress made at Ripleyville which is a flagship development for Accent. The scheme at Ripleyville is Accent’s first large scale operational net zero affordable development meaning we’re Future Homes ready based on the current draft standard.

“The redevelopment of the site underscores our continued commitment to deliver environmentally sustainable housing which meets the housing demand of the local area and enhances the community in which it stands. This project leverages advanced technologies to enhance energy efficiency which will also reduce our customers’ energy bills.

“Our commitment to this project highlights our focus on both environmental responsibility and meaningful community collaboration, of which we will continue to replicate in future developments across the country.”

Ripleyville was first brought to life in the 1860s as an industrial model village that included around 200 workers’ cottages, a school, church and allotments. After falling into disrepair in the 1970s, the site was flattened and rebuilt with 162 flats and two bungalows as part of the Bradford Development Plan.

But with the estate being developed with post-war no-fines concrete, it became difficult to maintain, and in October 2022, Esh Construction was appointed to support the regeneration of the area, including a full site strip, removal of asbestos and the demolition of existing properties and service diversions.

As part of its Constructing Local strategy, Esh has donated £5,000 to Better Lives Charity to help Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust service users get to health care appointments, educational courses, training and employment more easily. The funds were used to purchase up to 20 bikes and accessories which have been made available to the Care Trust’s service users who struggle with public transport costs.

The project is due to be completed in Autumn 2025.

To find out more about Esh Construction, visit www.eshgroup.co.uk

Rippleyville Housing Bradford

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals