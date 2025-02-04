Voicescape doubles office space in move to Exchange Quay

Leading Manchester software services communications business, Voicescape, has relocated its headquarters to flagship office campus, Exchange Quay. The move sees the firm double its current office footprint as a result of sustained growth, both in terms of headcount and market share.

Voicescape has agreed a 10 year lease on over 5,000 sq ft on the fourth floor of the ICE Building. Agents on Exchange Quay are Canning O’Neill and Colliers.

Relocating from their former Manchester residence at Urban Splash’s Boat Shed, Voicescape will occupy a full floor suite where the team of 55 employees will service their expanding nationwide social landlords and local authority client base.

Voicescape uses a combination of technology, behavioural science and data science to create customer communications technology that helps to increase efficiency and improves service levels. The business has ambitious growth plans and cites Manchester’s tech talent pool as a key driver in its decision to retain its headquarter operations in the city.

Muhammed Shaikh, Head of Marketing at Voicescape, said:

“As a Manchester based tech business, we are proud of our roots and have access to some of the best talent in the country. Moving into ICE at Exchange Quay gives us the space for our current employees, whilst also accommodating future growth, but it’s about much more than the footprint. The landlord’s forward-thinking attitude and the dynamic environment makes it an ideal location for us and the environmental focus aligns with our carbon reduction ambitions. As a business we are all about using technology for the good of people and so Exchange Quay’s tenant app and resident engagement was a real draw. We are looking forward to growing our business on the campus.”

Les Lang, Director, Till AM, said:

“Voicescape is a welcome addition to our tenant mix here at Exchange Quay and we know they are looking forward to being part of the community we have created and continue to invest in. They will join a significant number of expanding businesses and we are pleased that our tenant engagement and campus credentials continue to attract ambitious, leading organisations like this.”

Dominic Pozzoni, Director, Colliers, said:

“Following a great 2024, it is fantastic to start 2025 with another new business selecting Exchange Quay to accommodate its growth. Exchange Quay continues to appeal to an array of business sectors, providing superb office space within a vibrant and extremely well managed site, with exceptional on-site amenities and public transport links.”

