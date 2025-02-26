Workman Secures Property Management Role for Three London Shopping Centres

Commercial property management and building consultancy firm Workman LLP has been appointed by NewRiver REIT to manage three key community shopping centres in Greater London.

From mid-February, Workman will take on property management responsibilities at The Exchange Centre in Ilford, The Mall in Wood Green, and 17&Central in Walthamstow. The appointment follows NewRiver’s acquisition of Capital & Regional at the end of 2024, a deal that created a combined retail portfolio valued at £0.9 billion.

James Taylor, Partner at Workman, expressed enthusiasm for the new collaboration:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with NewRiver. Our property management team looks forward to working closely with this leading real estate investment trust to support its strategic vision. Each of these centres has significant potential to grow as a vibrant hub within its local community.”

Emma Mackenzie, Head of Asset Management and ESG at NewRiver, highlighted the continuity the appointment provides:

“We are pleased to build on our long-standing partnership with Workman following our acquisition of Capital & Regional. Workman has successfully managed retail assets within our portfolio for many years, and their continued involvement ensures operational consistency as we integrate the new centres. Their experienced team will help us enhance our retail offering, support our occupiers, and create thriving shopping destinations.”

In addition to this appointment, NewRiver has also enlisted Lambert Smith Hampton to oversee the management of three former Capital & Regional assets across England and Scotland.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals