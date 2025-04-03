DMA Group secures position on Fusion21’s £700 million Workplace and Facilities Management framework

DMA Group is pleased to announce its appointment to Fusion21’s Workplace and Facilities Management Framework, securing a position on Lot 4 – Building Engineering Services. The framework worth up to £700 million, set to run over the next four years, is designed to provide a range of hard and soft facilities management (FM) services to support the operation of public buildings.

Fusion21’s purpose-driven procurement approach ensures that every project delivers visible social value, from creating jobs and apprenticeships to supporting sustainability and community-focused initiatives. Having generated over £200 million in social impact and created over 13,550 employment outcomes, Fusion21 is committed to making a difference and motivating sustainable change.

DMA Group’s appointment to Fusion21’s Workplace and Facilities Management Framework reinforces its commitment to giving back to communities and the industry while strengthening its presence in facilities management and building engineering services. As a pre-approved supplier, DMA Group will have the opportunity to deliver efficient, sustainable, and compliant solutions, supporting initiatives that enhance workforce skills, promote sustainability, and create new opportunities.

This framework is suitable for public sector organisations including the education sector. With expertise in school estate management, energy solutions, and compliance, DMA Group is well-positioned to support Multi Academy Trusts (MATs) and schools in maintaining safe, efficient, and high-performing learning environments, while also contributing to the long-term development of local communities and the built environment.

Valerie Miller, Chief Customer Officer at DMA Group, commented:

“This appointment opens up fantastic opportunities for us to further support the public sector. Being awarded a place on Fusion21’s Workplace and Facilities Management Framework will enable DMA Group to make a real difference – helping the public sector to optimise their estates and reduce operational costs. For education providers in particular, we understand the pressures of maintaining safe, energy-efficient school environments, and we’re excited to bring our expertise to more MATs and schools across the UK.”

Russell Gates, Framework Manager at Fusion21 said: “We are delighted to welcome all of the new suppliers onto Fusion21’s Workplace and Facilities Management Framework, including DMA Group. The tender process was highly competitive and has identified the best suppliers for our members to use for providing a range of hard and soft facilities management (FM) services to support the operation of public buildings.

“Members accessing this framework will benefit from flexible call-off options, UK-wide coverage, and the option to deliver social value to their communities, aligned to their organisational priorities.”

DMA Group remains committed to making buildings work better and is looking forward to opportunities to collaborate with Fusion21 members to drive sustainable, high-quality facilities management solutions.

