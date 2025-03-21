AtkinsRéalis reveals designs for CORE sustainably-powered enterprise campus

AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has delivered designs for cutting-edge facilities including new data and energy centres, as part of plans to transform a former manufacturing site into a sustainably-powered enterprise campus – driving the energy transition programme in Ireland.

The project is a joint venture between Meridiam, an independent investment Benefit Corporation and an asset manager in long-term sustainable infrastructure solutions, and Gyrogy, an Irish energy-tech firm, which acquired the Premier Periclase business in May 2023. Since then, the partners have designed plans to transform the site on the north bank of the River Boyne beside Drogheda Port into a state-of-the art industrial campus for large energy users.

Drogheda manufacturer Premier Periclase Limited (PPL), appointed AtkinsRéalis to deliver full multidisciplinary design services* for the unique business campus on its site, which could ultimately involve an investment of between €600 million and €1 billion over the next ten years.

This would facilitate and manage flexible and renewable energy in ‘real-time’ for the national grid and will pave the way for a net zero industrial campus emissions model that can change how large energy users operate in Ireland.

The appointment has seenAtkinsRéalis develop its designs to support PPL’s redevelopment of the Drogheda manufacturing site, involving demolition and site remediation works, substantial upgrades to the PPL site infrastructure, and the integration of renewable energy sources and advanced energy storage systems on the new CORE campus. The first phase of development will focus on installing sustainable energy infrastructure and a 32MW data centre.

Kevin Holland, Director of Infrastructure for AtkinsRéalis Ireland, said: “The project is a fantastic example of how AtkinsRéalis can support the delivery of grid positive initiatives which will drive the energy transition in Ireland.

“Not only will it bring investment and new jobs to the area, but it also aligns with Ireland’s climate action objectives and the AtkinsRéalis purpose of engineering a better future for our planet and its people.”

This appointment follows AtkinsRéalis’ previous appointment to undertake a feasibility plan for the site.

A planning application has been submitted for the new campus by PPL and it is hoped, subject to approval, that the site will grow to accommodate a range of high-tech industries, such as biopharma, food, beverage, horticulture and sustainable manufacturing. The site’s decarbonisation and development focus will make the campus extremely attractive to large foreign direct investment and Irish projects. The planning application for the redevelopment of the site is a major milestone for Drogheda, as the project would bring essential infrastructure upgrades and enhanced biodiversity to the area.

The development, which will be known as the CORE sustainably powered enterprise campus, will significantly reduce emissions, noise, and light pollution, complementing the special areas of conservation and special protection zones associated with the River Boyne.

CEO of Gyrogy, Colin Kelly, stated: “By transitioning to a sustainable business model, this project will secure the long-term future of this historic industrial site, creating more jobs and economic opportunities than ever before for the local community.

“We are proud to be part of a project that delivers significant energy transition and community benefits which will set a new benchmark for sustainable energy practices in Ireland.”

