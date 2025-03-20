Green light for Scott Brownrigg designed tech building at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus

Designs for Phase Two of a tech development at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus have been approved by the Vale of White Horse District Council for planning. Designed by Scott Brownrigg, Tech Foundry West will create 70,000 sq ft laboratory, advanced manufacturing, and office space to support a growing community of leading scientists, engineers, and innovators within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc.

The speculatively designed building will occupy a site on the north-western corner of Harwell campus adjacent to Phase One of the development, Tech Edge 1 & 2, which is currently under construction.

The design creates a clear distinction between pedestrianised public spaces and service areas with vehicular access by dividing and extruding the floorplan across an east west axis. A sawtooth roof both unifies and defines nine individual mid-tech units, each benefitting from a private entrance and views out across extensive landscaping to the south.

Provision of individual units combined with a flexible layout ensures the building will be fully equipped to accommodate multi-tenancy and meet a variety of spatial requirements now, and in the future.

A carefully considered palette of materials – dark standing seam and naturally finished timber cladding – will complement the natural setting and enhance the building’s striking architectural form.

Supporting Harwell’s sustainability objectives and commitment to delivering a Campus Fit for the Future, the design follows a fabric first approach. Use of modulated brise soleil on south facing glazed facades and polycarbonate on north facing facades optimises natural light, manages solar gain, and minimises artificial light spill to the surrounding environment. The buildings serrated profile creates opportunities to introduce Photovoltaic Voltaic (PV) panels onto southwest facing sections of the roof.

Landscaping proposals focus on enhancing biodiversity on site through the introduction of juvenile trees and planters inspired by woodland tree leaf cells. Provision of valuable outdoor amenity to support the wellbeing of building users includes the completion of a pedestrian nature trail that weaves through the campus.

With construction now started on site, Tech Foundry West is expected to complete in early 2026.

Project team:

Client: The Harwell Science and Innovation Campus Limited Partnership Architect: Scott Brownrigg

Project Manager: Bidwells Services Engineer: Etch Associates

Civil & Structural Engineer: Baynham Meikle Quantity Surveyor: Tetra Tech

Landscape Architect: RPS Planning Consultant: Carter Jonas

Sustainability Consultant: Eight Versa

