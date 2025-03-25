Broadgate Tower Set for £100m Sustainable Revamp

British Land has appointed Bam to lead a £100m transformation of Broadgate Tower, a landmark office building near Liverpool Street in London.

The project will see the addition of a three-storey extension, including a 6,200 sq ft terrace at the front of the building. Tower floors and Broadgate Plaza will also undergo significant refurbishment, with the scheme expected to complete by late 2026.

Originally built in 2008, the 34-storey tower is set for a major refresh aimed at enhancing workspaces while improving environmental performance. The redevelopment is targeting top sustainability certifications, including BREEAM Outstanding, an EPC A rating, and WELL certification pre-conditions. Circular economy principles will be applied to reduce embodied carbon, featuring a hybrid pavilion structure incorporating reused steelwork and cross-laminated timber.

Kim Sides, construction director at Bam, commented: “With this upgrade, Broadgate Tower will become one of London’s most desirable office destinations, offering flexible, modern workspaces with outstanding facilities. We are thrilled to work with British Land to bring its sustainability vision to life, delivering long-term value for businesses and communities.”

David Lockyer, head of development at British Land, added: “We are excited to be repositioning Broadgate Tower, creating high-quality, sustainable office space that meets the evolving needs of today’s occupiers. This project, following our commitment to 2 Finsbury Avenue last year, marks another key milestone for Broadgate and the City as we deliver sought-after modern office space in a competitive market.”

