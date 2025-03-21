Regal Secures £58.6m Refinancing Deal for Watford Office Development

Regal has successfully secured a £58.6 million investment loan from lender Firma Partners to refinance The Clarendon Works, its newly completed, sustainable office development in Watford.

The 12-storey office scheme is the largest of its kind in Watford, offering nearly 140,000 square feet of high-quality workspace, complete with modern amenities. With almost 80% of the space already let, major tenants include National Lottery operator Allwyn, which has taken 63,527 square feet across six floors, and global technology firm Epson UK, occupying 30,530 square feet. Interest remains strong in the two remaining floors of this premium-grade workspace, which has been designed to rival central London office standards.

The deal marks another milestone for Firma Partners, a newly launched real estate lender. This is only its second transaction following last month’s support for McGrath Group’s £40 million acquisition and development project in West London.

Victor Librae, chief executive of Firma Partners, commented: “We are pleased to provide Regal with an investment loan to refinance The Clarendon Works, a development that has set a new standard for office space in Watford and the wider South East. This highly sustainable, amenity-rich workspace has already attracted leading tenants, demonstrating its strong market appeal.

“Firma Partners is committed to supporting innovative developers and investors in delivering top-tier real estate projects. The facility we are providing for The Clarendon Works aligns with our approach to backing high-quality developments with long-term potential.”

Firma Partners specialises in flexible capital solutions for mid- to large-scale real estate investments and developments. Its focus spans across the living sector, including residential, mixed-use, build-to-rent, student accommodation, co-living, later living, hospitality, and hotels.